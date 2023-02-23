Following a thrilling last-second victory against Mississippi State, Missouri men's basketball travels to Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia, to face Georgia. The game will air on the SEC Network at noon.
Georgia is currently on a two-game losing streak. Against then-No. 1 Alabama and Arkansas, the Bulldogs lost by a combined 81 over the two road contests. Prior to that, Georgia enjoyed a pair of home victories Feb. 11 and Feb. 14. The first came by handing Kentucky its second loss of the month by a 75-68 score. After that, against LSU, the Bulldogs pulled away from thanks to the late-game heroics of Justin Hill.
It's been an up-and-down season for UGA coach Mike White, who is in his first season at the helm.
Through nonconference play, Georgia's only losses came to UAB, Wake Forest and rival Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The Bulldogs started strong in Southeastern Conference play with a 3-1 record, including home wins against Auburn and Mississippi State, but went through a slump in late January and early February. Georgia lost six of seven between Jan. 17 and Feb. 7 with its only win coming in overtime against South Carolina. Heading into Saturday's matchup, the Bulldogs are 10th in the SEC.
In a league where every team showcases talent, the Bulldogs (16-12, 6-9 SEC) have two players who have stood out. Senior guard Terry Roberts transferred from Bradley and has produced similar numbers from a season ago in the Missouri Valley Conference. Roberts leads Georgia with 13.8 points and 4.0 assists per game. Alongside him, Kario Oquendo scores 12.9 per game and is coming off a 20-point performance against Arkansas.
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Braelen Bridges each notch more than four rebounds per game.
Hill, who saved the Bulldogs against LSU, is enjoying six straight games of scoring 10 or more points.
Meanwhile, Missouri (20-8, 8-7) has only managed three true road-game wins this season. Those came against Wichita State in overtime, a 12-point win at Ole Miss and an upset of then-No. 6 Tennessee.
While the Tigers average nearly 80 points per game, they only score 71 points per game on the road. In SEC play the Tigers have lost five games in opposing venues, failing to reach 70 points each time. The theme of many of those road games: Knocking down 3-point shots has come at a premium. Three of the Tigers' five worst 3-point shooting percentages have come in SEC road games. MU shot 16.7% at Florida, 22.6% at Texas A&M and 22.7% in Auburn.
Foul trouble is also a problem on the road for Missouri. The five games that the whistle was blown the most on the Tigers happened to be in conference road games, too.
Missouri is 10-8 all-time against Georgia but just 2-5 in Athens.