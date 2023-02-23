Missouri’s Noah Carter waits to enter the game next to head coach Dennis Gates (copy)

Missouri’s Noah Carter waits to enter the game next to coach Dennis Gates on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Following their overtime win over Mississippi State, the Tigers face Georgia on Saturday in Athens, Georgia.

 Adam Runge/Missourian

Following a thrilling last-second victory against Mississippi State, Missouri men's basketball travels to Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia, to face Georgia. The game will air on the SEC Network at noon.

Georgia is currently on a two-game losing streak. Against then-No. 1 Alabama and Arkansas, the Bulldogs lost by a combined 81 over the two road contests. Prior to that, Georgia enjoyed a pair of home victories Feb. 11 and Feb. 14. The first came by handing Kentucky its second loss of the month by a 75-68 score. After that, against LSU, the Bulldogs pulled away from thanks to the late-game heroics of Justin Hill. 

