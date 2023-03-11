Alabama's Brandon Miller goes up for a shot against Missouri's DeAndre Gholston

Alabama forward Brandon Miller goes up for a shot against Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston in the SEC Tournament semifinal on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. Miller finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

While Missouri fought hard against Alabama, the SEC's top-seeded team, the Crimson Tide had what the Tigers didn’t: SEC Player and Freshman of the Year Brandon Miller. The 6-foot-9 forward propelled Alabama to a 72-61 victory over Missouri in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

In the closing minute of the game, Miller drained his third 3-pointer while adding a celebratory yell and bringing the Crimson Tide fans to their feet. It was the icing on the cake for Miller’s 20-point performance, marking the 13th time this season the potential NBA lottery pick has met that number.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

