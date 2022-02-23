Let’s face it. There’s not a lot left to say at this point.
Missouri men’s basketball was bad in its 80-61 loss to No. 17 Tennessee on Tuesday. It was shown on the court and shown in the countless empty seats that accompanied the poor performance.
The seats speak loudly. There’s an apathy that has set in at Mizzou Arena, a longing for a season to end when there’s still a couple of weeks to go. Questions about the futures of the coaching staff and certain players have filled the spaces left by fans who stopped showing up long ago, and another disappointing season nears its conclusion.
Those questions need answers. The Tigers were expected to be a force in men’s basketball when they joined the SEC a decade ago. They’ve been nowhere near that. They’ve never been higher than a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the three seasons they’ve been fortunate enough to make it.
After four consecutive tournament appearances, hopes were high. Just like Tuesday against the Volunteers, they were beaten out.
Tennessee was too good, too organized and simply too much for Missouri. Most games have been this season. It was not close. It was the 10th time this season that the Tigers have lost by 17 or more points.
How many times has Missouri won by that margin? Four. The opponents? Northern Illinois, NAIA team Paul Quinn, Eastern Illinois and a shorthanded Ole Miss.
It’s been a dire season in Columbia. There’s no denying that. It just leads to questions as to where it goes next. Who stays? Who goes? What happens? Those answers will have to wait.
Unstoppable Chandler
Kennedy Chandler is one of the best true freshmen in the country. There’s a reason he’s expected to be a one-and-done player and selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. Missouri needed to play well against him like it did against Auburn’s Jabari Smith.
Smith finished with five points against the Tigers. Chandler finished with a game-high 23.
DaJuan Gordon was tasked with guarding the freshman throughout the evening, a task he admitted he didn’t excel at.
“I let him beat me in transition when I should’ve stopped the ball higher or forced him towards the middle,” Gordon said. “We just didn’t lock in on the scouting report for him.”
Chandler had a career and game-high eight rebounds and a game-high six assists. While Gordon didn’t succeed against him, neither did anyone else. Not Amari Davis. Not Trevon Brazile inside. No one.
He’s played well throughout the season. He wasn’t at his best against Arkansas in the game before Missouri, and he responded in a big way.
Short bench, fatigue causing issues
Tuesday was Missouri’s fourth game in eight days. That, paired with a short bench, caused major issues.
Jordan Wilmore is out with a back injury, and Anton Brookshire is out with a wrist injury. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said he doesn’t think they’ll be out the rest of the season but also mentioned that he doesn’t handle the injuries and leaves that to team doctors. Missouri has already lost Yaya Keita for the remainder of the season after he had surgery on his knee and lost Sean Durugordon to the transfer portal.
When the season started, the Tigers had 12 players. With the injuries and Durugordon entering the portal, they’re down to eight.
“Duplicating game speed with four or five guys — it’s not easy,” Martin said. “You don’t make an excuse, you keep pushing.”
Missouri was never a deep team, and that was almost certainly going to cause issues. Those have become clear in the past four games and very easily could continue to do so.
Where this leaves the program
Missouri has never lost five consecutive games in Martin’s tenure. It could hit that mark Saturday against an LSU team in need of wins. The Tigers hit four straight losses against Tennessee in front of a mostly empty arena and unenthusiastic spectators.
Missouri needs something to happen. There was a period of time last season when it seemed like it was clicking and that it was finally coming together. Then Jeremiah Tilmon had to sit out a few games and the season fell apart.
The Tigers haven’t had that issue this season. It never clicked from the beginning. Even the Tigers’ best basketball was met with a stretch of five losses in seven games between Jan. 12 and Feb. 5.
Tennessee is good and could make a run in the NCAA Tournament. That doesn’t mean losing by 19 points at home should be an expected result.
Missouri is not good and will be nowhere near the NCAA Tournament. That doesn’t mean losing by 19 points at home should be an expected result.
Wherever this season takes the program is one thing. The apathy and lack of expectations among a fanbase is another. It will take something big to turn that around. Whatever it is, it’s far too late to save another poor season for the Tigers.