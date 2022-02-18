Missouri men's basketball couldn't steal a victory on the road against Mississippi State on Friday. The Bulldogs took the lead with 14:29 in the first half and never gave it back in the 68-49 blowout.
The Tigers never managed to get things going offensively. They finished shooting 31%, went 3-17 from 3 and only had 10 assists as a team.
The Bulldogs had four different players reach double-figure scoring. Tolu Smith led with 16, Iverson Molinar had 13, D.J. Jeffries added 12 and Garrison Brooks with 10.
As a team, the Bulldogs shot 49% throughout the game.
Meanwhile, Ronnie DeGray III led the Tigers with 13 points. Pickett had nine points at halftime but only managed to get two free throws in the latter half. Kobe Brown, who was held scoreless at half, finished with eight.
MU will get another chance against Mississippi State on Sunday at Mizzou Arena.