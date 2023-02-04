Mississippi State’s physical top-10 defense brought out both uncharacteristic mistakes and old nightmares for Missouri as the Tigers fell 63-52 on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi.
Following a Sean East II missed jumper, Cameron Matthews completed a lob to Tyler Stevenson, who completed the alley-oop to give the Bulldogs an 11-point lead with six minutes to play, bring the home crowd to its feet and force the Tigers to call timeout.
At that point, Missouri (17-6, 5-5 Southeaster Conference) hadn't registered a field goal since the 10:38 mark, and its 13 made buckets equaled the same amount of turnovers committed by the Tigers .
“Ultimately we have to take care of the ball. And if you look throughout the game, all of our primary ball-handlers had turnovers,” Dennis Gates said. “We can’t play games like that."
The Tigers finished with 15 total turnovers. Isiaih Mosley had the most with four, while D'Andre Gholston and Mohamed Diarra had three apiece. Kaleb Brown and Sean East II each recorded a pair and Nick Honor recorded one of his own, leaving just four Tigers without a turnover. The Bulldogs capitalized off the Tigers' turnovers, scoring 12 points in their 11-point victory.
Free-throw shooting also plagued the Tigers, giving shades of the Texas A&M and Florida road games when the Tigers shot less than 75%. Against Mississippi State, Missouri shot 66.7% from the free-throw line, which was detrimental in trying to match Mississippi State's brand of basketball.
"I thought if we would have adjusted the way we should to the physicality, meaning execute at the free-throw line, win a free-throw game, but also be able to get to the basket more in the paint. I don't think we did that enough," Gates said.
While the Tigers struggled from the charity stripe, the Bulldogs, and specifically Tolu Smith, thrived with their brand of basketball. Smith finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds to go along with shooting 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. He was crucial in the early minutes of the game knocking down a free throw, grabbing two defensive rebounds and recording a block as Mississippi State built an early 8-1 lead.
“I thought he finished through contact well, he drew fouls,” Gates said of Smith’s performance. “He does a great job of selling and getting positioned. I think he’s one of the top post players in the country.”
Meanwhile, Missouri struggled to get going early. Noah Carter recorded three fouls in the first 10 minutes, forcing him to sit out. With Carter out, it provided more opportunities for reserves Mohamed Diarra, Kaleb Brown and Mabor Majak.
“I knew what type of game it would be, so in preparation, I thought those guys would be prepared to do certain things," Gates said. "And obviously the outcome didn’t give us that, but I did see some positives inside the game.”
Missouri didn’t shy away from the Bulldogs as DeAndre Gholston recorded nine first-half points, including a sequence of scoring six straight points to close the gap to just 24-22. Missouri eventually tied the game, but behind Smith and the Bulldogs' ability to outrebound the Tigers, Mississippi State pulled away for a 33-27 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7) regained momentum in the second half as they extended their lead out of the gate. The Tigers never came within four points for the rest of the way. The middle minutes, which Gates has often identified as crucial in the course of a game, didn’t fare too well for the Tigers.
“(They) finished the first half and the beginning of the second half on a 19-5 run, and I think that put our back against the wall in that timeframe," Gates said.
Missouri shot just 6 of 23 (26.1%) from behind the arc. In losses coming into its matchup against the Bulldogs, the Tigers shot a combined 20% from behind the arc, a sharp drop from their 42% in wins.
Missouri returns home to face South Carolina at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.