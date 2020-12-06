Wichita State's Alterique Gilbert is known for his game standing taller than he physically stands himself. But as big of a game as he packs, Missouri had an answer for the 6-foot guard in Sunday’s 72-62 win on Wichita State’s home floor.
The former McDonald's All-American once scored 32 in an overtime loss of a high school game to a young Jayson Tatum and his Chaminade squad at the 2015 Chicago Elite Classic. The dynamic may be different for Gilbert now, but he never lost that thrill.
After high school, the guard spent three seasons at Connecticut, where he played a big role as a crafty guard. The graduate transfer showed no loss of talent for Wichita State in the first half of Sunday’s game versus Missouri.
Gilbert sliced the Tigers’ defense for a 12-point first half, shooting 5-10, while corralling four rebounds and dishing out four assists. Gilbert was simply running the show. But it was the defensive adjustments from coach Cuonzo Martin to combat Gilbert that have earned the Tigers some believers following the convincing road win.
“We knew (Gilbert) was a talented guy,” Martin said. “The key is to force him to a certain hand.”
Martin’s assessment served well, and Gilbert went 0-6 from the field for the remainder of the game. Martin knew that as Gilbert got to his spots, Missouri players committed to him. When that happened, the guard dumped it down to forward Clarence Jackson.
“In the first half, Clarence ate us up,” Martin said. “Our backside defense was not prepared for that action. We just made the necessary adjustments in the second half.”
As revered as redshirt senior Dru Smith is as a defender, he can’t be everywhere at once. When playing against talented, shifty guards like Gilbert, it becomes a game of team defense.
When a guard like Gilbert breaches that perimeter, it's up to the next man to rotate and pick up the assignment — more often than not, that task falls to Tilmon. He was in foul trouble for much of the first half, ultimately playing only 18 minutes the entire game.
“We just made (Gilbert) go over the top,” Martin said. "When he gets closer to the rim, he becomes the big guy’s man. Our guards have to get underneath their big guys to keep them off the glass.”
Tilmon’s assignment and the mismatch of Missouri’s guards inside were part of the reason Wichita State outrebounded Missouri 9 to 2 on the offensive glass in the second half. But, it was a small price to pay when Missouri wants to neutralize the threat that Gilbert creates on offense.
The presence from Tilmon and the team’s solid overall scheme helped contain Gilbert, who went ice cold. The trend set the tone for the second half, as Missouri distanced itself from Wichita State.
The adjustments on Gilbert are impressive and serve as a statement. But, as talented as Gilbert is, he is a precursor to the talented guards Missouri will face later this season.
The Tigers have to combat Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller next weekend, and guards like Brandon Boston Jr., Cam Thomas, Jahvon Quinerly and more await the Tigers in conference play.
Martin’s on-the-spot adjustments will be pivotal down the stretch if Missouri wants to keep the attention it has garnered in its 3-0 start. Missouri will see bigger and better guards, and the ability to seal the perimeter and play good team defense will be key if the Tigers plan on making a tournament appearance this season.
The week ahead will be big for Missouri to prove its worth. Though there are bigger challenges ahead, the Tigers defended Gilbert well and led Martin to his first 3-0 start at Missouri.