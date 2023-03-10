Missouri advances to SEC semifinals for first time in program history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With the score tied at 69 with 1:51 to play, Nick Honor, who doesn't shoot much but is effective when he does, came off a ball screen and buried a shot from beyond the arc to give Missouri the lead for good in its 79-71 win over Tennessee. It was a play that was designed by Honor and Gates out of the TV timeout.
"The key play to me was Nick Honor coming to the timeout and saying, 'Coach, give me a ball screen,'" Dennis Gates said. "Sometimes, you don't listen to players. I listen to mine, and we gave him the ball screen, and he was able to knock down a big-time 3-point shot."
Honor, who finished with eight points, had a bit of a chip on his shoulder on the game-defining play.
"I called for a ball screen, and the guy went under," Honor said. "I feel a little disrespected when people go under my screens, so it felt good, and I just shot it."
On the ensuing inbounds play, D'Moi Hodge forced a Julian Phillips turnover. It resulted in Hodge burying a 3-pointer himself to give MU a six-point advantage.
Kobe Brown and Hodge put the game away with the Tigers' final four points. For the first time in program history, Missouri advanced to the semifinal round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The Tigers play No. 1 seed Alabama at noon Saturday.
Going into halftime and at the start of the second half, it seemed that Tennessee gained momentum that would propel it to victory. Jahmai Mashack hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put Tennessee up 33-30. The Vols then proceeded to come out of the break on a 5-0 run, going up by eight. But, like many times before, it was never over.
"We were happy with what had happened," Noah Carter said. "(Mashack) hit a tough shot at the end, but we knew that if we stuck together, we stuck to what we were doing, stay connected, and we're gonna be perfectly fine."
Similar to the Georgia and LSU games, Missouri came roaring back — specifically, its 3-point shooting came back — in its eight-point victory.
Hodge ended the Vols' run early in the second half with his second 3-pointer of the afternoon, and on the next trip down Nick Honor pulled MU within three with a triple himself.
With Tennessee not able to answer, Kobe Brown introduced himself to the second-half party by burying a 3-pointer and tying the game at 39.
In the second half, Missouri shot 58.3% from behind the arc on 7-of-12 shooting compared to a horrific 3-for-14 performance through the first 20 minutes.
D'Moi Hodge led the way for the Tigers with 17 points in the second half. In total, Hodge scored 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-for-9 from behind the arc. It was his sixth straight game of scoring in double digits, while Brown finished with 24 points of his own to go along with nine rebounds.
"We don't get rattled when our head coach doesn't get rattled, so its a big plus of a head coach to be so calm," Hodge said. "He does know that we will never be in trouble, he always has our backs. ... It's stress-free to have a coach to have faith in us, and we don't have to worry and stress."
In a game with 34 combined fouls, physicality was something that MU expected heading into the game, especially with a team like Tennessee, which came into the contest holding opponents to 57.4 points per game.
"We're kind of used to it," said Carter, who finished with eight points and three rebounds. "This is the SEC, so we've been going through it all year. But it was a physical game, so we just matched it and tried to bring our own physicality."
DeAndre Gholston, the Tigers' buzzer-beating hero in their Feb. 11 victory at Tennessee, knocked down back-to-back shots to help MU take a two-point advantage. Gholston finished the afternoon with 10 points. Sean East II poked away the ball and put in a high-arcing shot off the glass to give MU a four-point advantage. It would be the Tigers' largest lead until late.
Tennessee regained the lead for a better portion of the second half behind Santiago Vescovi's team-high 17 points and five 3-pointers. Tyreke Key, who scored 23 in these two teams' last meeting, tallied 16 points.
Both teams went back and forth before MU pulled away at the end. Despite the team's strong second half, nothing was falling for the Tigers early on.
To make up for a 3-of-7 start from the field, MU’s defense forced Tennessee into committing four turnovers through the first four minutes. Brown and Honor poked away two steals, and the Vols' sloppy play on a couple of possessions resulted in the ball rolling out of bounds.
On top of the Tigers' poor shooting, Tennessee capitalized on the rebounding battle and second-chance points. After Tennessee pulled ahead by four, Brown drilled a 3-pointer, bringing the game within a point. But then turnovers began to bite the Tigers. Vescovi and Key kept the pressure on MU outside the arc.
Back-to-back turnovers by Honor and East aided a mini-run by the Vols, who took a 16-9 lead and forced Gates to call a timeout.
The Tigers responded with tough inside-the-paint shots by Gholston and Carter. Brown tied the game at 16 following a made free throw by East on a dead-ball foul.
From there on, no team could pull away in the first half. Hodge knocked down a 3-pointer to give MU its second lead. The Vols briefly pulled ahead by four again, but Hodge scored four more points, tying the game at 25.
While MU advances, Tennessee, who ranks No. 17 in the nation, will go back to Knoxville to await its name being called on Selection Sunday. Bridgestone Arena was full of mainly Volunteers fans, but it was the Missouri faithful that sounded like the majority in the waning seconds.
The last time Missouri played Alabama was Jan. 21, when the Crimson Tide handed the Tigers an 85-64 loss at Mizzou Arena in a game MU played without Brown.