Missouri advances to SEC semifinals for first time in program history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With the score tied at 69 with 1:51 to play, Nick Honor, who doesn't shoot much but is effective when he does, came off a ball screen and buried a shot from beyond the arc to give Missouri the lead for good in its 79-71 win over Tennessee. It was a play that was designed by Honor and Gates out of the TV timeout.

"The key play to me was Nick Honor coming to the timeout and saying, 'Coach, give me a ball screen,'" Dennis Gates said. "Sometimes, you don't listen to players. I listen to mine, and we gave him the ball screen, and he was able to knock down a big-time 3-point shot."

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston dribbles around Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston dribbles around Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack in the quarterfinal of the SEC Tournament on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Gholston scored ten points in Missouri's 79-71 win over the Volunteers. 
Aidan Shaw celebrates a basket

Aidan Shaw celebrates a basket in a quarterfinal of the SEC Tournament on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Kobe Brown defends Tennessee player Jahmai Mashack alongside Mohamed Diarra

Kobe Brown defends Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack alongside Mohamed Diarra in  an SEC Tournament quarterfinal Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Kobe Brown dribbles around Tennessee defender Jahmai Mashack

Kobe Brown dribbles around Tennessee defender Jahmai Mashack during an SEC Tournament quarterfinal Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Mohamed Diarra defends an inbound pass

Mohamed Diarra defends an inbound pass during Missouri's 79-71 victory over Tennessee on Friday in an SEC Tournament quarterfinal at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. 
Missouri guard Sean East II stares at Tennessee guard Tyreke Key

Missouri guard Sean East II stares at Tennessee guard Tyreke Key in the quarterfinal of the SEC Tournament on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Missouri coach Dennis Gates assembles the team following their 79-71 victory over Tennessee

Missouri coach Dennis Gates assembles the team following its 79-71 victory over Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. 
  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

