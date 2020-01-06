Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin needed production from his big men Saturday against Kentucky.
He remarked constantly after his team lost 71-59 to the Wildcats at Rupp Arena that he and his coaching staff had thought whichever team got better frontcourt play would win the game.
That message may have been received by his team, but it sure wasn't implemented.
While Kentucky forward Nick Richards beasted down low with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, Missouri's trio of bigs (Mitchell Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and Reed Nikko) combined for 13 points, seven rebounds and 12 personal fouls. That, according to Martin, isn't good enough.
"We've got to get more production, in my opinion, from Reed, Mitch and Jeremiah," Martin said. "We've got to be productive around them. We felt like as a staff going into the game the difference would be who can get interior production. (Kentucky) had more from their big than we did from our bigs."
This isn't a new issue for Missouri. The three players Martin mentioned are averaging a combined 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this year. For comparison, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, one of the nation's top freshmen big men, averages similar numbers by himself at 15 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest.
Tilmon is somewhat excused as he's been bothered with a foot injury that almost made him inactive against Illinois on Dec. 21 and did make him inactive against Chicago State on Dec. 30. But Martin said after the Kentucky game that Tilmon was "fine," at the moment; his eight minutes against the Wildcats was more attributed to the fact he obtained four fouls in that timeframe.
Nikko was honest at the podium, admitting guilt in his role in letting Richards dominate the game. But he did point to the fact that Missouri's frontcourt as a whole could've been much better, as well.
"With that kind of talent getting in a rhythm early, you can't let a guy do that," Nikko said of Richards. "He sees a couple of shots go in, his confidence goes through the roof. I take a lot of credit, I don't think I played very well. We've got to be better as a team and not let him get going (and) have as good of a first half as he had."
For Missouri, the grind doesn't get any easier. Tennessee awaits in the Tigers' SEC home opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Much like Vols point guard Lamonte Turner was hurting when he announced after Dec. 21's game against Jacksonville State that his season was over due to a shoulder injury, UT has been hurting without him. The Vols have lost four of their last five games — including both without Turner — dropping a 78-64 decision Saturday at home to LSU to begin their SEC slate.
Still, senior guard Jordan Bowden (12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds per game) is a key piece, while juniors Yves Pons and John Fulkerson are each double-digit scorers. But perhaps the most intriguing player on the Tennessee roster is one who first stepped foot in Knoxville just over a week ago.
Santiago Vescovi, a freshman midyear enrollee to UT from Uruguay who was cleared by the NCAA on Jan. 3 to play, started and dropped a game-high 18 points in his debut two days later against LSU. He started in the point guard spot in the void left by Turner's injury, and coach Rick Barnes remarked after the LSU game that his trust in Vescovi to run the Vols' offense was instant.
"I was really taken aback by what he knew about our offense," Barnes said in the press conference according to a story from Tennessee's Rivals site. "I was really surprised. Our mindset was we knew after just a couple of days it was inevitable he was going to be a starter, so we said, ‘Why not do it now?'"
Tuesday's game between the Tigers and the Volunteers is scheduled to be broadcast on the SEC Network.