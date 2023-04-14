Missouri and Memphis men's basketball will face off during the next two seasons, as the two programs agreed to a home-and-home series starting in Columbia for the 2023-24 season, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
For the 2024-25 season, MU will travel to face Memphis at the 18,400-seat FedEx Fourm, which is also home to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Both teams are coming off their most successful seasons in recent memory.
Dennis Gates led the MU to its most wins in the past 11 seasons and its first NCAA Tournament win since 2010.
Meanwhile, Memphis coach and former NBA star Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway led Memphis to its most wins since the 2012-13 season with 26 and the program’s second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.
Series history
Outside of current Southeastern Conference opponents and former Big 12 foes, the only teams to play Missouri more times than Memphis since the 1949-50 season are Indiana, Iowa and St. Louis.
MU and Memphis have met a total of 12 times on the hardwood with Missouri trailing the series 7-5.
The two teams met four times between 1965 and 1987, with Memphis sweeping MU in every matchup. From 1988 on, Missouri has controlled the series 5-3.
The latest time both teams met came during the Sweet 16 of the 2009 NCAA Tournament. Third-seeded MU put on an offensive clinic, with all five starters scoring in double digits, as MU beat second-seeded Memphis 102-91 in Glendale, Arizona, in John Calipari’s final game as Memphis’ head coach.
Dec. 14, 2002, was the most recent time both teams faced off in Columbia. Then-No. 11 Missouri defeated Memphis 93-78 behind Arthur Johnson’s 23 points and 11 rebounds.