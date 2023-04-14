Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks to reporters (copy)

Missouri coach Dennis Gates speaks to reporters March 17 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Gates and MU will face off with non-conference foe Memphis twice over the next two seasons.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Missouri and Memphis men's basketball will face off during the next two seasons, as the two programs agreed to a home-and-home series starting in Columbia for the 2023-24 season, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

For the 2024-25 season, MU will travel to face Memphis at the 18,400-seat FedEx Fourm, which is also home to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you