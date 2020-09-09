Missouri basketball picked up its second commitment in as many days, this time adding De Smet Jesuit High School center Yaya Keita, who pledged to the Tigers via Twitter on Wednesday.

(tncms-inline)1303854727193600009[0](/tncms-inline)

Keita is a three-star prospect on Rivals and 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 22 center in the nation according to Rivals. Standing 6-foot-9, Keita brings size to the Tigers’ 2021 class .

The center averaged 8.0 points and 9.4 rebounds a game for De Smet. He held offers from many schools, including Iowa State, Iowa, Saint Louis University and West Virginia.

Keita’s pledge gives the Tigers five verbal commitments in their 2021 class, tying them with Florida State for the most in the nation. Missouri’s class of 2021 now ranks fourth in the SEC and 26th nationally, according to 247Sports.

Keita’s pledge comes a day after forward Trevon Brazile committed to the Tigers . Along with Brazile, Keita joins forward Kaleb Brown and guards Sean Durugordon and Anton Brookshire in Missouri’s class of 2021.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2020 Studying sports journalism Reach me at tdhvf9@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.