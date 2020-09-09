Missouri basketball picked up its second commitment in as many days, this time adding De Smet Jesuit High School center Yaya Keita, who pledged to the Tigers via Twitter on Wednesday.
Keita is a three-star prospect on Rivals and 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 22 center in the nation according to Rivals. Standing 6-foot-9, Keita brings size to the Tigers’ 2021 class .
The center averaged 8.0 points and 9.4 rebounds a game for De Smet. He held offers from many schools, including Iowa State, Iowa, Saint Louis University and West Virginia.
Keita’s pledge gives the Tigers five verbal commitments in their 2021 class, tying them with Florida State for the most in the nation. Missouri’s class of 2021 now ranks fourth in the SEC and 26th nationally, according to 247Sports.
Keita’s pledge comes a day after forward Trevon Brazile committed to the Tigers . Along with Brazile, Keita joins forward Kaleb Brown and guards Sean Durugordon and Anton Brookshire in Missouri’s class of 2021.