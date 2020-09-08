Hours after receiving an offer from Missouri basketball, class of 2021 forward Trevon Brazile announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter on Tuesday night.

Brazile is listed as a three-star prospect on 247Sports and Rivals. He held offers from Montana State and Cleveland State, but because of his recent play, he began to receive interest from schools such as Arkansas, Illinois, Wichita State and Wisconsin.

The Springfield product is a 6-foot-7 senior who possesses the ability to finish strong at the rim and also has good handles. He averaged 11.2 points and 5.1 rebounds during his junior year at Parkview High School.

Brazile recently transferred from Parkview, enrolling at Kickapoo High School in hopes to play with another Missouri class of 2021 commit, guard Anton Brookshire. The two have experience playing together as teammates for the Yanders Law AAU program.

Brazile now joins Brookshire in the Tigers’ 2021 class, along with guard Kaleb Brown and forward Sean Durugordon.

  Sports reporter, spring 2020 Studying sports journalism

