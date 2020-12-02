Missouri men’s basketball apparently isn’t done arranging games.
The Tigers have added a home game against Prairie View A&M slated for Dec. 18, first reported by Power Mizzou. A team source confirmed the news with the Missourian shortly after.
The Panthers are currently 1-2, with losses to Little Rock and Louisville and a win against Evansville. They finished first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference last season with a 19-13 record before COVID-19 interrupted the SWAC tournament and cut season short.
The game comes six days after Missouri is set to host Illinois in the teams' annual Braggin’ Rights game, and four days before Missouri hosts Bradley.
Tigers' coach Cuonzo Martin mentioned in a press conference Tuesday that teams were still contacting the program as recently as Tuesday morning in attempt to set up games. Martin didn’t rule out the continued scheduling of games, and now, nearly 24 hours later, the Tigers have added another home game.