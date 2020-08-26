Missouri basketball picked up a commitment from class of 2021 wing Sean Durugordon via Twitter on Wednesday morning.
good things take time....110% Committed‼️ pic.twitter.com/q8GdYSOmbZ— Sean Durugordon⭐️📸✨ (@durugordon) August 26, 2020
Durugordon, from New York, is a senior at Connecticut's Putnam Science Academy, alma mater of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo. He’s listed as a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star on 247Sports and Rivals. He’s currently ranked as the 237th-best player in his class by 247Sports. Auburn, Georgia and Arizona State were among his final eight schools.
Durugordon is Cuonzo Martin’s third recruit of the 2021 class, following point guards Anton Brookshire and Kaleb Brown. His commitment comes just two days after Brown’s.
Durugordon is listed as a 6-foot-7 small forward on 247Sports but is a player who can find himself at the off-guard position as well. He can drill outside shots and put it on the floor to get to the rim. He also plays both ends of the floor and can be a solid two-way player. According to Rivals, Durugordon has a 7-foot wingspan, which will be crucial for his perimeter defense with Missouri.
It’s early, but the class of 2021 is shaping up to be the deepest recruiting class Cuonzo Martin has had at the guard position since 2018. That group featured Xavier Pinson and Torrence Watson. With three commitments before September, Missouri’s class sits at No. 32 in the nation according to 247Sports.