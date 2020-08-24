Class of 2021 point guard Kaleb Brown announced his commitment to Missouri via Twitter early Monday afternoon.
He joins his brother, sophomore forward Kobe Brown, in the program next fall. Brown is currently unranked by 247Sports and ESPN, but among his offers were Minnesota and West Virginia.
Brown is a senior at Lee High School in Huntsville, Alabama. He follows Springfield’s Anton Brookshire as the Tigers’ second commit in the class of 2021.
Brown is a 6-foot-6 point guard who can facilitate and finish strong at the rim. He has the tools to be a lead guard and run coach Cuonzo Martin’s offense at either guard spot.
Upon Brown’s arrival, he’ll likely have to earn his role, but he may not have much competition. Guards Mark Smith and Dru Smith will both be completing their senior seasons this year. While guard Xavier Pinson is only entering his junior season, he declared for the NBA Draft this past summer to test the waters before announcing his return.
Kobe Brown turned in 5.8 points per game along with 3.7 rebounds during his freshman campaign at MU. He started a majority of his games last season and will continue to earn a larger role as the Tigers’ roster shapes up and eventually loses depth in the 2021-22 season.