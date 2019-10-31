While the Missouri men’s basketball season doesn’t officially start until Wednesday against Incarnate Word, the players are treating Friday’s exhibition against the University of Central Missouri as a real game.
It’s the first time they will take the court at Mizzou Arena since a March 9 loss to Ole Miss, and they are ready to get back to playing in front of the home crowd.
“I’m just looking to get back out there. It’s been a while since we’ve played in front of our fans,” Torrence Watson said. “I’m looking to play against someone else besides Mark (Smith), Dru (Smith), (Mario McKinney).”
“The guys are really excited just to play against someone else and to play in front of some fans,” Mark Smith said. “I think they’re excited to show Mizzou what they can do and what they’ll bring to the table this year.”
“We expect to go out there and play as hard as we can and get the job done,” Javon Pickett said. “We’re very excited to see what we can do tomorrow.”
Watson noted how the closed scrimmage against Creighton showed the team what they needed to work on and gave them a lot of confidence heading into Friday’s exhibition and beyond.
The expectations the team has set for this season are high, as the team agreed that winning the SEC and playing in the NCAA tournament is the goal this season.
“I just want to go out and win games,” Dru Smith said.
The practices feel like real games, everyone is bonding and pushing each other to perform their very best, which would show on the court when the lights are on and the stands are full.
According to Mark Smith, coach Cuonzo Martin said that iron sharpens iron and that’s the mindset they have in getting better each day.
The excitement can be felt in the air for Missouri this season and it all starts 7 p.m. Friday against Central Missouri.
“It’s going to be an exciting year. I’m really excited for tomorrow and this upcoming Wednesday,” Mark said. “I have a feeling it’s going to be a really good year.”