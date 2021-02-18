Things are looking bright for the future of Missouri basketball.
Anton Brookshire, Missouri men's basketball’s highest-ranked signee in the 2021 class, was nominated Thursday for the 2021 McDonald’s All-American game.
Brookshire is one of 70 high school players to be nominated in the Midwest region. He’s one of only two players to be nominated in the state of Missouri with Greenwood Laboratory School’s Aminu Mohammed.
This year’s game has been canceled due to COVID-19, per ESPN. It marks the second straight year the game will not be held amid the pandemic. If Brookshire makes the final roster, he and 23 other players will be honored virtually.
Brookshire is ranked 91st nationally by ESPN and 144th by 247 Sports, respectively. He’s ranked third among state prospects by both. The senior headlines a class of five 2021 recruits for coach Cuonzo Martin.
The 6-foot guard averaged 20.5 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists during his junior campaign. Brookshire became the all-time leading scorer in Kickapoo High School history in January. With fellow Missouri signee Trevon Brazile by his side, the two have led Kickapoo to a 17-2 record during their senior season.
Lily Buggs — Missouri grad transfer Drew Buggs' younger sister — was also nominated for the girls game. She’s among 59 players to be nominated from the West region. The Long Beach (California) Poly High School senior signed to play for California State University, Los Angeles in January.