Missouri men’s basketball will compete in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Invitational from Nov. 18-22 in Conway, South Carolina. Seven other teams — Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Utah State, Dayton, Penn, Loyola Chicago and Charlotte — will compete against Missouri in the third annual Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Missouri has never played Pittsburgh, Penn or Charlotte but has an extensive history with former Big 8 and Big 12 rival Nebraska. The Tigers hold a 126-93 all-time advantage in games against the Cornhuskers.

The tournament will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

  Spring 2018 sports reporter.

