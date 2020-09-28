In August, Sean Durugordon, a 6-foot-7 wing from New York, announced his commitment to Missouri basketball.
Durugordon is seen as an athletic wing that, with added strength and a consistent jump shot, could be a future NBA prospect.
On Monday, Stockrisers.com reported that Durugordon will get a head start on his development as he will graduate and enroll early at Missouri in January. He is expected to redshirt and begin playing next fall.
Durugordon will forgo his senior high school season, which he was slated to play at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut.
As a junior, he averaged 23 points and 11.5 rebounds per game for Canterbury School, another prep school in Connecticut.