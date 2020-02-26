Missouri men’s basketball finally got a conference road win.
Yes, it came against the conference’s basement dweller in Vanderbilt.
Yes, the offense really didn’t play that well.
But with a 61-52 victory over the Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee, Missouri has now won four of its last six games and had decent showings in the two road losses. Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon are back. After starting conference play 1-5, Missouri (14-14, 6-9) seems to have found its footing.
Xavier Pinson only played eight minutes in the first half after picking up two fouls. With his team trailing 28-27 at the half, he quickly made his presence known, rejuvenating Missouri’s offense with seven of Missouri’s first nine points of the half.
Pinson was limited to just 20 minutes but still managed to lead the Tigers in scoring, continuing his hot stretch with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Pinson showcased his ability to attack off the dribble against Vanderbilt (9-19, 4-14), slithering through Commodores defenders for multiple acrobatic layups down the stretch.
“That’s a bad man right there. He’s playing like a bad man right now,” senior Reed Nikko said about his teammate. “Credit to him, he’s worked his butt off to get to this point. He continues to work hard every day.”
Arguably the largest factor in Missouri’s win was the play of its bigs. The Tigers dominated the Commodores in the frontcourt, outrebounding them by 15 and doubling them up on the offensive glass.
Nikko has had by far his best season this year, proving to be a capable SEC center in Tilmon’s absence. Nikko, who did not practice this week because of a back injury, scored a career-high 14 points on perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the field and also chipped in with five boards. His most frequent frontcourt partner, Mitchell Smith, grabbed 12 rebounds of his own.
While Tilmon was back tonight, he scored just two points in nine minutes, though he shined on defense with an impressive two-handed block in the first half.
Missouri trailed by one at the half in large part thanks to the play of Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr.
Pippen Jr. scored 15 of his 19 total points in the first half. The guard shot 6-8 from the field and was active in the passing lanes, forcing two of Missouri’s seven first-half turnovers. Dru Smith switched onto Pippen Jr. in the second half and was able to frustrate the guard into just 0-3 shooting for the rest of the game.
Outside of Pippen Jr., the Tigers held most of Vanderbilt’s other players to fairly pedestrian nights. Commodore guard Saben Lee came into Wednesday’s game on a roll. The junior scored 14 points, but Missouri forced him into inefficient shots and he finished 5-14 from the field.
Missouri’s defense was at peak form against Vanderbilt. The Tigers held the Commodores without a basket for the final 3½ minutes of both halves and held them to 36% shooting, and 14% from behind the arc.
“I thought we did enough defensively,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “(We) did a great job on Saben Lee and then I’ll say a much better job in the second half on Pippen.”
After a couple of hot games, Missouri’s offense got off to a slow start on the road, shooting 37% from the field and a paltry 13% from 3 in the first half. But while both teams slogged through the first half on the offensive end, Missouri’s offense came alive after the break and outscored Vanderbilt 34-24.
Dru Smith struggled, scoring nine points on 4-14 shooting, but his points came at a crucial time — he scored two big buckets during Missouri’s 9-0 run that trimmed its deficit to only one point at the half. Sophomore Javon Pickett only scored four but contributed in other ways, grabbing 10 rebounds in 33 minutes of action.
Mark Smith scored five points on 2-4 shooting in just 14 minutes as he played himself back into game shape after a back injury.
Missouri will look to continue its recent success at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Mississippi State at Mizzou Arena.