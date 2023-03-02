One more regular season test stands in the way between Missouri (22-8, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) and postseason play. The Tigers return home in front of an expected sold-out crowd to face Ole Miss (11-19, 3-14). The game will be shown on the SEC Network at 2:30 p.m.
Nine players will be recognized for senior day on Saturday. Ben Sternberg, DeAndre Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, Isiaih Mosley, Kobe Brown, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Sean East II and Tre Gomillion will all be honored during senior day festivities. Gomillion, Gholston and Hodge are also in their final year of eligibility, opening the door for the remaining six to return for the 2023-24 season. MU is 5-4 in home finales since joining the SEC.
Missouri and Ole Miss met on Jan. 24 in Oxford, Mississippi with the Tigers coming away victorious 89-77. Missouri tied a season-high 16 3-pointers against the Rebels led by D’Moi Hodge’s 24 points and six made 3s.
Hodge was key in MU’s 19-point comeback win over LSU on Wednesday, scoring 23 points and grabbing 5 steals and 3 rebounds as the Tigers extended their winning streak to three. A win on Saturday will give MU its longest winning streak since starting 9-0.
Since playing Missouri, Mississippi is 2-9 in its last 11 games. Kermitt Davis was relieved of his duties following a 78-74 loss to Auburn. Win Case, who had head coaching stints at Oklahoma City and Redlands Community College, took over and the Rebels took down LSU 82-69 at home. In its most recent game, Mississippi fell in its home finale against Texas A&M 69-61. Rebels guard Matthew Murrell scored 26 points against the Aggies but received little help as no other player tallied double-digits.
Win or lose, SEC Tournament seed will be impacted by Saturday's results
The Tigers' seed at the SEC Tournament will be solidified following Saturday’s result and after the conclusion of other games around the league.
If Missouri wins on Saturday and Kentucky and Tennessee lose, MU would get the third seed in the SEC Tournament. If only one of the two lose, the Tigers still get a double-bye as the fourth seed.
A win by both Kentucky and Tennessee would result in Missouri being seeded fifth. A Missouri loss to Ole Miss results in the Tigers playing anywhere between the No. 5 and No. 7 seed.
Missouri picks up 2023-24 signee as a preferred walk-on
JV Brown, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Rolling Hills Prep in Los Angeles, California, signed to MU on Wednesday. Brown is the fifth player to join the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class.
Rolling Hills Prep won 23 games during the 2022-23 season. Brown averaged 16 points per game while knocking down 62 3-pointers. He was named a McDonald’s All-American nominee and earned Damien Class and Mira Costa All-Tournament Team honors.
MU’s 2023 recruiting class currently ranks 20th in the nation and fourth in the SEC according to 247sports.com.