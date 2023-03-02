Missouri player DeAndre Gholston yells to his teammates (copy)

Senior Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston yells to his teammates on Feb. 18 at Mizzou Arena. Gholston, along with Tre Gomillion and D'Moi Hodge, are in their final year of eligibility and will be honored at senior day on Saturday during the game against Ole Miss.

 Nick Sheaffer/Missourian

One more regular season test stands in the way between Missouri (22-8, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) and postseason play. The Tigers return home in front of an expected sold-out crowd to face Ole Miss (11-19, 3-14). The game will be shown on the SEC Network at 2:30 p.m.

Nine players will be recognized for senior day on Saturday. Ben Sternberg, DeAndre Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, Isiaih Mosley, Kobe Brown, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Sean East II and Tre Gomillion will all be honored during senior day festivities. Gomillion, Gholston and Hodge are also in their final year of eligibility, opening the door for the remaining six to return for the 2023-24 season. MU is 5-4 in home finales since joining the SEC.

