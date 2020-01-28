For the first time all season, NBA scouts were in attendance at Mizzou Arena.
They were there to watch Anthony Edwards, of course, Georgia’s superstar freshman, an elite scorer and a future top NBA draft pick.
Missouri has no such player, a go-to guy that can get a bucket during one of its extended scoring droughts that have become commonplace this year.
Down 20 points with 13 minutes left in the game, it appeared Georgia’s star power would be too much for Missouri. Edwards was dazzling and already had 21 points as the Tigers looked hapless on offense and were unable to stop the Bulldogs in transition. After Mitchell Smith, Kobe Brown and Reed Nikko all sat out major stretches of the first half in foul trouble, Georgia controlled the glass, outrebounding Missouri by eight.
With their backs against the wall, sharpshooter Mark Smith sitting out the second half with a back injury and the season seemingly headed into a full-on tailspin, the shorthanded Tigers mounted a miraculous comeback thanks to their depth — five players scored in double figures — to defeat Edwards and the Bulldogs 72-69.
Fittingly, senior Reed Nikko rejected Edwards at the rim with nine seconds to play to seal the game for the Tigers. Missouri’s lone senior, an unheralded big man, snatched the game from the hands of a future lottery pick.
Nikko scored a career-high 13 points and after sitting much of the first half in foul trouble, was massive in Missouri regaining control of the glass during the 27-6 run that brought Missouri back ahead.
Sophomore guard Xavier Pinson was critical in the comeback as well. Along with Javon Pickett, Pinson seemed to put an increased emphasis on attacking the basket in the second half, scoring all 16 of his points in the period.
Pinson had a couple of critical plays including a massive 3 that cut the lead to five, but his biggest was a steal after Georgia grabbed an offensive board and the Tigers down two with 37 seconds to play. After stripping the ball, Pinson immediately went up for a spinning layup that put Missouri ahead for good — comeback complete.