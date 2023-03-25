Missouri men’s basketball commit Curt Lewis will bring some experience on the national stage to Columbia next season.
Lewis, the No. 3-ranked junior college player in the country according to jucorecruiting.com, helped lead John A. Logan to a victory in the NJCAA Division I Championship game. The Volunteers defeated defending national champion Northwest Florida State 73-70 to win their first title in program history.
The Volunteers trailed by four at halftime, but Lewis stepped up in the second half by hitting his first 3 of the game to tie the contest at 59. Later in the period, he made another triple to give Logan a 64-62 lead. He led Logan in scoring with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Lewis averaged 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game with the Volunteers this season, and he scored 27 points in Logan’s NJCAA semifinal win over Tallahassee Community College. He committed to Missouri on Jan. 16.
Before joining the Volunteers, Lewis spent two seasons at Eastern Kentucky, where he averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
MU coach Dennis Gates seems to have created a pipeline from John A. Logan to Missouri. Last season, he brought former Volunteers coach Kyle Smithpeters and guard Sean East II to Columbia.
Smithpeters’ younger brother, Tyler, took over the Logan program this season. He led the Volunteers to a 33-2 record on their way to the championship.
Lewis will join the Tigers for the 2023-24 season along with three high-school recruits from the Class of 2023: guard Anthony Robinson II, forward Trent Pierce and center Jordan Butler. All three players are listed as four-star recruits who, along with Lewis, make up a class that ranks No. 31 in the nation according to Rivals.