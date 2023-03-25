Curt Lewis

Missouri men’s basketball commit Curt Lewis will bring some experience on the national stage to Columbia next season.

Lewis, the No. 3-ranked junior college player in the country according to jucorecruiting.com, helped lead John A. Logan to a victory in the NJCAA Division I Championship game. The Volunteers defeated defending national champion Northwest Florida State 73-70 to win their first title in program history.

