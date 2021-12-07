After last Thursday’s blowout loss to Liberty, Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin claimed that he is still trying to find the right rotation.
“We’re still trying to find ourselves and we’re getting better everyday,” Amari Davis said.
Considering that Eastern Illinois (2-8) ranks second to last in the country in the latest NET rankings, Tuesday’s night game at Mizzou Arena allowed Martin to experiment different lineups a bit.
Every active MU player saw the court in the 72-44 win against Eastern Illinois. Nine different players scored for the Tigers, including four in double digits.
“I think the way we played today is a big confidence booster,” Davis said. “We just got to keep things rolling.”
Despite being the only starter to not reach double digits, Ronnie DeGray III had the team’s highest plus-minus rating at plus-28. Kaleb Brown, who didn’t record a point, had a strong defensive showing that gave him a plus-minus of plus-7 in just six minutes of action.
Freshman Trevon Brazile made his debut for the Tigers after dealing with an undisclosed injury for the first eight games. Despite getting fouled on his first two dunk attempts, Brazile finally got his first collegiate basket on an alley-oop dunk from high school teammate Anton Brookshire. The athletic forward may just provide a much-needed spark for MU’s stagnant offense.
“He’s been working hard every day,” teammate DaJuan Gordon said. “It was great to see him out there and get a dunk.”
Brookshire had a strong showing off the bench with eight points and three assists, with two of the three assists being alley-oop passes. This has been the best performance from the Springfield native so far.
“It’s just me working hard and preparing for moments like this,” Brookshire said. “I got to keep staying ready for when I get the opportunity.”
Brookshire was also the only Missouri player to make a 3-pointer.
“It’s good to see him (Brookshire) make shots because he is a different player when he can make shots and it opened up things for us,” Martin said.
MU shot 2 for 19 from behind the arc.
“We can’t get consumed if the shot doesn’t fall because that dictates how we play the game,” Martin said. “It takes time, it takes maturity.”
Guard Jarron Coleman was inactive for the game due to a “team policy” issue. His availability against Kansas on Saturday is still questionable.
The freshmen who hadn’t seen the court much this season played well enough to give Martin some more options for the rotation.
Hopefully Martin got some good ideas about what the rotation will need to be moving forward, because he won’t get the chance to experiment much for the rest of the season. Before heading to Lexington, Kentucky, to open up conference play against No. 10 Kentucky, the Tigers (5-4) endure a tough three-game stretch against No. 8 Kansas, Utah and Illinois.
“We have to continue to get better,” Martin said.