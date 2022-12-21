DeAndre Gholston drives to the basket (copy)

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston drives to the basket while Kansas guard Gradey Dick defends Dec. 10 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers continue their tough December slate with the Braggin' Rights game Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

 Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian

From one neutral site to another, Missouri makes its way back to the Show-Me State to face No. 16 Illinois for the annual Braggin’ Rights game Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The game will air on SEC Network, with tipoff at 8 p.m.

