From one neutral site to another, Missouri makes its way back to the Show-Me State to face No. 16 Illinois for the annual Braggin’ Rights game Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The game will air on SEC Network, with tipoff at 8 p.m.
Both teams are coming off bounce-back wins.
Following a 28-point drubbing at the hands of Kansas, the Tigers (10-1) rebounded by winning at the buzzer against UCF in the Orange Bowl Classic this past Saturday.
Three Tigers scored in double digits, with Nick Honor recording a team-high 17 points and D’Moi Hodge adding 15. DeAndre Gholston, who had 16 points, put the finishing touch on Missouri’s victory with his game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. All of Gholston’s points came in the second half.
Another neutral-site game against another tough opponent gives the Tigers a March feeling.
“Everything we do is make it like an NCAA Tournament game,” Gholston said. “This team is a very great team. It’s the caliber (of) team we want to play, so we try to think of it like that and motivate ourselves. That’s a winner’s game.”
As a team, the Tigers shot 50% from the field and 52% from behind the arc against UCF. This has been a recurring theme statistically for Missouri all season — the Tigers rank among the best nationally in field-goal percentage and 3-pointers made per game. When Missouri is hot offensively, it is a team that’s tough to stop. The Tigers have eclipsed 80 points in nine of their last 10 games.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has revived a traditional Big Ten power, taking the Illini to the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons after a seven-year drought.
Illinois (8-3) already has wins over then-No. 2 Texas and No. 13 UCLA this season. The Illini lost to No. 6 Virginia and then-No. 22 Maryland by nine and five points, respectively.
Following a disappointing home loss to Penn State, Illinois responded with a 21-point victory over Alabama A&M this past Saturday.
Illinois lost key scorers from a year ago in big man Kofi Cockburn, Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier. This season, they’ve relied on senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr.’s 17.8 points per game.
“I think Terrence is a much-improved 3-point shooter,” Underwood said. “He had the 8-for-9 game against UCLA. He’s rebounding the ball much better. …He’s a very good player, and it’s just been a nice fit for him in our system.”
Coleman Hawkins is a strong down low for the Illini, averaging 9.5 points to go with a team-high 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He recorded a triple-double in a 73-44 victory over Syracuse. Along with Shannon and Hawkins, Illinois has five players averaging eight or more points per game.
“I just think, ultimately, it’s not just down to one kid, one player, but you know they have an arsenal,” Gates said. “They’re a great group of players that Brad has done a great job (with).”
Illinois leads the all-time series against Missouri 33-19. Gates, who grew up in Chicago, is familiar not only with the rivalry but with the Illinois program. George Stanton, Gates’ high school coach, coached players such as Nick Anderson, Deon Thomas and a handful of other players who went to Illinois.Gates was also well aware of how good a program the Tigers were under legendary coach Norm Stewart during his tenure in Columbia.
“Being a kid from Chicago, the historic value of a rival like this — bar none — is one of college basketball’s best,” Gates said. “It was astonishing what Norm was able to do, and that’s what drew me to this place. … Mizzou is a very special program, and I stand on the shoulders of our tradition.”
The series has taken a number of turns over the years. The Tigers trailed 8-5 in the series before the Illini ripped off eight straight wins between 1983-90. Missouri then won four straight matchups starting in 1991.
Following back-to-back victories by Illinois in 1995 and 1996, the Tigers proceeded to win three straight before the series shifted back in Illinois’ favor, with the Illini winning nine straight from 2000-08. Missouri won four straight from 2009-12 before Illinois responded with a five-year run.
The Tigers have won three of the last four meetings, dropping the most recent installment 88-63.
In a world with ever-changing conference realignment, Underwood appreciates that the rivalry is still around.
“I love the history of it,” Underwood said. “That’s something that is very unique in today’s world. We’re in a world of change where (we’ve) gone from 14 league games to now 20 and potentially more in the future.”
Missouri already has two Quad 2 victories — Wichita State and UCF — and is looking for its first Quad 1 win against the Illini.