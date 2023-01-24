Missouri responded to a 3-for-28 3-point shooting performance against Alabama with a scorching night from beyond the arc against Ole Miss.
The Tigers tied their best 3-point shooting performance this season with 16 triples, which helped them to a 89-77 win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Oxford, Mississippi.
MU made 53.3% of its attempts from deep, hitting nine 3s in the first half and seven in the final period. It was the most 3s the Tigers have made since joining the SEC.
“We didn’t do anything different as a program as it relates to getting an extra shot up. I think our guys just were able to meditate and dial in and allow the ball to find the right shots,” MU coach Dennis Gates said. “They set screens for each other and the ball was moving. We got back to 21 assists, which is something essential in our program.”
Despite a stellar Missouri performance from beyond the arc, Ole Miss kept itself in the game at home. An 8-0 Rebels run cut the Tigers’ lead to 79-71 with just less than four minutes left. Ole Miss added itself to the list of teams that have defeated MU in the rebounding battle, but the Tigers answered the run with a 6-0 run of their own to seal the win.
For the first time this season, Missouri began a game with Isiaih Mosley in the starting lineup. The Tigers were once again not fully healthy, with Tre Gomillion being ruled out just minutes before the game with a groin injury.
Mosley impressed in his debut as a starter, finishing with 20 points, five assists and two steals. He sat for a decent chunk of the second half after picking up his fourth foul with more than 15 minutes left, but returned for eight minutes and immediately dished out an assist to Kobe Brown to make it 76-68.
Brown also returned to the Tigers’ starting lineup after missing the Alabama game with an ankle injury. He finished with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists in what seemed like a quiet performance with the Tigers’ hot shooting on full display.
While Mosley sat in foul trouble and with Gates’ willingness to use a deep rotation, the Tigers’ depth was once again instrumental Tuesday.
Mohamed Diarra once again played big minutes and continues to make strides. He knocked down a 3 to make it 60-48 before adding a layup to reach his career-high in points. Diarra finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
“He’s learned how to exert himself, and he wasn’t doing that and didn’t have to do it every game in JUCO,” Gates said. “But that’s what’s required now, so it’s a bright, bright future for him.”
After losing three of their past four games, the Tigers had an impressive performance on both ends. D’Moi Hodge seemed to emerge from a shooting slump, making six 3s and leading all scorers with 24 points, including a fast-break dish to Mosley, which put the Tigers up 52-43.
Kaleb Brown also made an appearance for the Tigers, chipping in with two assists and two steals, one of which led to a Hodge 3 in transition. The Tigers forced 16 turnovers, turning them into 20 points.
“Kaleb being able to impact the game for five minutes that he played, (he) was able to get two big assists, but also two steals on the defensive and he was just in the right place,” Gates said.
The Rebels made runs in the second half and hung around for a majority of the first period at home, though, with impressive defense that forced Missouri into eight first-half turnovers. Ole Miss cut the Tigers’ lead to six at halftime with a buzzer-beating shot by Amaree Abram.
Despite missing its star Matthew Murrell, who averages 14.9 points per game, Ole Miss was able to create some offense midway through the first half. The Rebels moved the ball well in their half-court sets after Gates brought in a few subs. Ole Miss answered a 14-2 Tigers run when Myles Burns banked in an and-1 jumper.
The Tigers’ rotation players eventually grew into the game, however. Diarra entered the game and drew two fouls, later connecting with a layup to make it 28-24. Sean East II picked up an early steal and was fouled after he raced down the court and launched a quick 3.
As Missouri’s shooting heated up, so did its defense. The Tigers piled on another 10-0 run in the first half through their tenacious full-court press led by East, who finished the game with seven points, one assist and three steals.
All game long, the Tigers responded to Ole Miss runs. The Rebels raced out to a 5-0 start, but the Tigers crafted a 9-0 run and made five of their first six 3s, passing its total in made shots from beyond the arc against Alabama in the opening minutes.
“I think ultimately we knew that this game was a must win game,” Gates said. “That’s how you have to approach a road game.”
The Tigers earned an impressive win ahead of another difficult game against a nonconference foe — No. 14 Iowa State — in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Tigers face the Cyclones at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.