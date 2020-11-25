After going more than eight months without playing an organized game, Missouri men’s basketball started out rusty in its season opener.
Despite the early sluggish and sloppy play, Missouri managed to simply outmuscle Oral Roberts. The Tigers carved out an edge on the glass early in the first half and managed to get to the foul line enough to where it was hardly noticeable that their half-court offense wasn’t getting it done.
“A half of good decisions, and the other half (Missouri) was just a little careless with the ball,” coach Cuonzo Martin said.
It was that half of good decisions that helped Missouri cruise to its 91-64 win, showing a bunch of upside in the latter half of the game.
Coming out of halftime, the Tigers’ offense in the half court looked like it had improved leaps and bounds from last season. Missouri was forcing turnovers at its normal high rate, but what followed is pretty new for Martin’s squad.
Missouri got out and ran. After almost every defensive rebound and every forced turnover, the Tigers pushed the tempo like never before.
“(Xavier Pinson) is pushing (the ball), (Drew) Buggs was pushing it,” redshirt senior guard Dru Smith said. “Just whoever gets it off the glass is going. I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”
Pinson assured Missouri fans that they hadn’t seen anything yet in terms of pace.
“That’s the pace we kinda want to be at,” Pinson said. “I still honestly don’t think that the pace was there. Our pace is way faster in practice. But I feel like we’re getting there. Our bigs are running tremendously. We just gotta get our wings.”
The Tigers’ 91 points matched last year’s season high, and their 22 fast-break points gave them such a large lead that everything else opened up for them.
Missouri began to find its spots, getting its easiest looks yet. The team shot the ball well, shooting 40% from deep and 53.1% from the field overall.
Things just looked smooth for the Tigers during the second half. They hardly forced possessions and it resulted in trips to the line and great open looks from deep.
The Tigers’ starting group turned in a solid outing overall, with three of the five turning in at least 16 points.
From a Mark Smith lob finish to Jeremiah Tilmon only committing one foul, Wednesday night’s game was full of surprises.
Consistent contributions from those two can go a long way down the stretch for the Tigers if they want to stay afloat in the Southeastern Conference.
“Its a huge help to have those two guys,” Dru Smith said. “That’s what we expect from them every night. We expect (Jeremiah Tilmon) to dominate the paint, we expect Mark to knock down his open shots whenever he’s getting the ball. Just having those guys out there consistently will do wonders for our team.”
Smith finished with a team-high 18 points, and Tilmon indeed controlled the paint. Tilmon was responsible for much of the disparity on the glass between the two teams, tying his career-high 12 rebounds.
“That’s what they should expect from me every night, and that’s what I should push myself to do every game,” Tilmon said. “I shouldn’t get less than 10 rebounds every game. Not to sound cocky or nothing, but that’s what my team expects out of me.”