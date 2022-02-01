The Tigers are going to need to have an “all hands on deck” mentality when they take the court against Florida.
Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin revealed that senior leader, Javon Pickett, will most likely be out for Wednesday’s game against the Gators.
“If I was a betting man, which I’m not, I’d say no. But we will see,” Martin said.
The Tigers’ leader in minutes played this season collided heads last game with Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington, restricting him to only playing six minutes against the Cyclones. He hasn’t participated in practice since, making his status extremely doubtful.
“That’s a huge loss for us,” Martin said of Pickett’s injury. “But we will still continue to battle.”
With the absence of Pickett, it only means that everybody else is going to have to step up — all nine of them. Sean Durugordon entered the transfer portal in mid-January and Jordan Wilmore continues to miss time with a back injury.
Perhaps the Tiger who will most need to step up is star-player Kobe Brown.
After the career-high 31 points against Alabama on Jan. 8, Brown has struggled to score. Missouri’s leading scorer has averaged only 7.5 points in the six games following his breakout game.
It has become increasingly apparent how opposing coaches choose to game plan against MU because there has been the same simple goal: Stop Brown from getting going.
And to do that, defenses have swarmed Brown with a double-team if he gets the ball anywhere remotely close to the paint. All Brown has been able to do is pass the ball and let somebody else try and score.
Following Saturday’s loss to Iowa State, Martin expressed the need for Brown to adjust and get back on track.
And what has Martin been telling his third-year player?
“You don’t have to take the double. You can make a quick move into the rim. You can post and make a quick move or you could make a quick move to the dribble and get your pull up (jump shot).
“They corral (Brown) so he’s got to do, if anything, make quick decisions.”
But contrary to a month ago, Brown now has an emerging supporting cast. A cast that‘s made up of four players that all came in this season from the transfer portal.
Jarron Coleman (Ball State), Amari Davis (Green Bay), DaJuan Gordon (Kansas State) and Ronnie DeGray III (UMass) are all starting to find some rhythm as of late after all experienced a slump or two in their debut season at Missouri.
Coleman has reached double figure scoring in eight of MU’s past nine games and is not only the starting point guard but has also become the team’s primary deep threat.
Davis has been MU’s most effective shooter lately, shooting 68% in his past four games and averaging 13.5 points in that time period. He has become a huge key in getting more offensive production from the bench.
Gordon is coming off his best performance as a Tiger, not only leading the team with 15 points but becoming the team’s primary back-court defender. Considering MU’s guard-heavy schedule, that responsibility is no easy task.
In three of the first four games this season, DeGray played more than 30 minutes. Since then, especially with Trevon Brazile getting into the rotation, DeGray has seen his minutes dwindle. He played a season-low 16 minutes against Illinois. But after the past four games, he has shown that he finally adjusted and found his proper role for the team coming off the bench.
He has made a 3-pointer his past four times out. While that may not be too impressive on a stat sheet, the consistent basket has been a confidence-booster for the entire team. Along with his ability to rebound the ball, he has found a way to provide a spark off the bench along with Davis.
And now considering that Missouri gets to experience a lighter schedule this month in terms of its opponents, it provides an opportunity to change the dim narrative on the season thus far. If Brown can return to prior offensive production seen earlier this season and can get accompanied by a confident supporting cast, there is no reason the Tigers can’t rally off some wins and gain some kind of momentum heading into the postseason.
Regardless of the improvement Missouri has made, it still has gone 1-5 in the six games, and you can only have so many moral victories before it gets old. Martin and his team need results.
“It’s amazing how you win a game and all (of) a sudden your confidence level changes,” Martin said. “But you also have to go through whatever it is you’re going through and I think we’ve made tremendous strides from the start of the season until now.”
Florida, like Missouri, enters Wednesday’s matchup with injury concerns. The Gators got devastating news last week that star big-man Colin Castleton would miss significant time after re-injuring his shoulder. He averaged 15.4 points and 9.1 rebounds for UF. But against Oklahoma State last Saturday, the Gators showed their resilience and won 81-72.
However, the smaller lineup may just work to Missouri’s advantage. The Tigers have struggled with rebounding lately, which was evident against Auburn when Walker Kessler grabbed seven offensive rebounds. It certainly will make things easier for MU without another 6-foot-11 big out there.
“They (now) match up well with us,” Martin said. “In an equal-level matchup, we can take advantage of those situations.”
If the Tigers can find a way to take advantage, it will be all the momentum they need heading to Texas A&M on Saturday. Since beating MU by 3 points, the Aggies have struggled and lost four straight.