Bradley’s Jayson Kent had just missed a free throw with 10 seconds left in the game. His Braves were holding on to a two-point lead and were on their way to an upset of No. 14 Missouri. The Tigers had nine days off since they knocked off then-No. 6 Illinois, and it showed.
As Kent missed the free throw, the Tigers scrambled for a rebound. Mark Smith pushed down the floor, hitting Xavier Pinson just as he reached half court.
As coach Cuonzo Martin shuffled near Missouri’s bench and pointed toward the perimeter, Pinson turned on the jets to get downhill in a split second. Bradley’s defense collapsed as it did all night, and Pinson had both Dru Smith and Mark Smith wide open on the perimeter. But the junior guard opted for Jeremiah Tilmon, who despite an iffy early stretch, pounded the ball near the block and stretched his entire frame out for a strong finish to tie the game ... while getting fouled on the way up.
Tilmon’s job wasn’t over. He held a straight face as he made his way to the free-throw line, from where he entered the game shooting just under 37% for the season. Tilmon said he repeated a single word in his head as he approached the line: routine.
In the biggest moment of the game and his season, he stood flat-footed and held his follow through as he drained the game-winning free throw to complete the Tigers’ 54-53 comeback win.
“Not gonna lie, I was a little worried,” Tilmon said about how he felt when his group was down as much as eight with under four minutes remaining. “My teammates were there to help me, keep me in focus.”
It was Tilmon’s focus during the final stretch that allowed the Tigers to escape Bradley’s upset bid and close out their early nonconference schedule with an undefeated record. They played their ugliest game yet and hardly came out alive.
Missouri survived a brutal slugfest in the team’s lowest scoring game of the season. Both teams played physical defense and subsequently shot very poorly. Through the first half, Bradley and Missouri shot 22% and 21%, respectively. Pinson had two 3-pointers up to that point, while everyone else was shooting a combined 0-22 from behind the arc.
“We settled for a lot of 3s instead of attacking the rim,” Martin said. “I give (Bradley) credit for corralling the ball and forcing us to take tough ones.”
The Tigers’ shooting didn’t improve in the final 20 minutes, as they ended the game shooting 3-for-21 from deep. Their biggest problem wasn’t from 3-point land, though. Missouri seemed rattled by Bradley’s size and inside presence.
With the team shooting so poorly from the 3-point line down the stretch, the Tigers turned to their inside scoring as much as they could. It just wasn’t much friendlier to them. Between Bradley’s 6-foot-8-inch Elijah Childs and 7-1 Ari Boya, the Tigers threw up a number of shots around the rim that didn’t fall.
“Elijah Childs is as good as any guy,” Martin said. “He can play at any level.”
Childs had his way, finishing with 13 points and 10 boards for the Braves. He virtually did whatever he wanted, and forced the Tigers to truly grind out the game down the stretch.
“I feel like we’re gonna run into a lot more guys that are like that or probably even better,” Tilmon said. “We didn’t have our legs up under us, but we’re gonna get back in the gym and work hard and do what we’ve gotta do because we’re gonna run into a lot more (players like Childs).”
Despite Childs and his group being up eight late, Missouri’s adjustments and perseverance came through again to help it sneak away with a win, even in a slower game.
Neither Mark Smith nor Dru Smith were anywhere to be found Tuesday night, as Dru constantly found himself in foul trouble, and the two guards combined for 3-of-15 shooting from the field. The Tigers just never got it going, with Bradley’s tight defense limiting things everywhere. But Missouri’s experience pushed that to the side and helped keep it competitive during the final stretch.
“We’ve been here before,” Pinson said. “A lot of times. Whether it was last year or my freshman year. We’ve been in those situations before, and now that we have the experienced team that we have, I feel like we just put it all together and put aside everything we needed to to focus on whatever was gonna get us that victory.”
Bradley proved to be a worthy opponent, and though Missouri escaped, it should take notes. The Tigers might have to worry about a team with good size during conference play and closer to March. But for now, the Tigers still remain undefeated, and their experience has allowed them to accomplish great things.