Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Windy with rain showers in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.