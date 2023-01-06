Missouri Arkansas Basketball

Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) drives past Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh (13) on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Following a road loss to No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday, No. 20 Missouri returns home to look to stop Vanderbilt (8-6) from winning four straight.

The teams tip off at 11 a.m Saturday on CBS at Mizzou Arena. For the third straight game, the Tigers have sold out the 15,061-seat Mizzou Arena, and the team announced a fourth sellout for its matchup against No. 7 Alabama on Jan. 21.

