Following a road loss to No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday, No. 20 Missouri returns home to look to stop Vanderbilt (8-6) from winning four straight.
The teams tip off at 11 a.m Saturday on CBS at Mizzou Arena. For the third straight game, the Tigers have sold out the 15,061-seat Mizzou Arena, and the team announced a fourth sellout for its matchup against No. 7 Alabama on Jan. 21.
"It's pretty cool, I'm not gonna lie, just being a part of it. It's pretty cool," Noah Carter said. "I've never played in an arena like this until this year, and to have it sold out in four straight games, it's pretty exciting."
The Commodores come to Columbia on a three-game winning streak. Following victories over Alabama A&M and Southeast Louisiana, Vanderbilt defeated South Carolina in overtime, 84-79.
While Vanderbilt is just two games over .500, no team in the SEC will be overlooked by Missouri coach Dennis Gates and his team. Two-time NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse is in his fourth season with the Commodores. He led them to the NIT quarterfinals last season.
"We have a well-coached Vanderbilt team coming in, great experience, balanced, but also I have such respect for Jerry Stackhouse and what he's been able to do," Gates said. "Obviously, the record he had last year speaks for itself, and obviously how he has his guys playing is outstanding."
Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon tallied 24 against the Gamecocks, and 7-foot forward Liam Robbins scored 22. Robbins leads Vanderbilt with 12.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Junior forward Myles Stute and junior guard Tyrin Lawrence join Robbins with double-digit scoring averages, at 11 and 10.4 points per game, respectively. Senior guard Jordan Wright is another experienced player and scored 13 in the Commodores' previous game.
As for Missouri, it's a quick turnaround from Wednesday's loss to Arkansas in what Gates describes as one of the toughest places to play in college basketball. Gates also noted how Missouri needs stay out of foul trouble and how a slow start in the second half against the Razorbacks was detrimental to the Tigers.
Like Vanderbilt, Missouri's roster features plenty of experienced players who have been down the road of conference play before.
"I think conference play, having guys that have gone through, no matter the level, no matter the season, they've gone through games, because some of conference play is about how you recover," Gates said. "Ultimately, you have to recover, short turnarounds, long turnarounds, home games, road games. ... You've got to have guys to be able to adjust to the basketball requirements or the preparation requirements that's necessary to go out and give yourself a chance to win."
Carter, a veteran who played for Northern Iowa last season, knows the challenges of playing in conference matchups and the mindset the team needs to have heading into it's third SEC game.
"We're expecting it's an SEC game," Carter said. "We expect them to be dogfights, and that's our mentality. We've got to go out there and play our hardest, give our best, and we need to bounce back."
Sean East II, who scored a team-high 13 points against Arkansas, takes the loss to the Razorbacks as a lesson but keeps moving forward. Improving rebounding will also be key for the Tigers moving forward.
"We blocked out pretty solid, but it was the offensive rebounds," East said. "We've just gotta gang rebound; the guards have to help each other and help the bigs out. So I mean, we're gonna be alright."
The last time these two teams met, Vanderbilt came away with a 70-62 victory on Feb. 8 in Nashville, Tennessee.