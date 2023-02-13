Missouri Tennessee Basketball

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) battles for the ball with Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack, right, during the second half Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

 Wade Payne/The Associated Press

Missouri men’s basketball earned its biggest win of the season Saturday, upsetting Tennessee on the road after a stunning buzzer-beater by DeAndre Gholston.

The win helped Missouri receive 114 points in the latest AP Top 25 poll, just three points behind No. 25 Florida Atlantic. With a marquee win away from home under their belt, the Tigers look to finish their road trip with another win in a difficult road environment.

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

