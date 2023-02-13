Missouri men’s basketball earned its biggest win of the season Saturday, upsetting Tennessee on the road after a stunning buzzer-beater by DeAndre Gholston.
The win helped Missouri receive 114 points in the latest AP Top 25 poll, just three points behind No. 25 Florida Atlantic. With a marquee win away from home under their belt, the Tigers look to finish their road trip with another win in a difficult road environment.
MU (19-6, 7-5 Southeastern Conference) faces Auburn at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama. The game will air on ESPN2.
After handing Tennessee its third loss in its past four games, Missouri takes on an Auburn team facing similar struggles. AU (17-8, 7-5 SEC) has lost its past three games and has just one win in its past six, most recently falling 77-69 to Alabama at home.
Before its recent slump, Auburn had a successful start to SEC play, winning six of its opening seven games. The host Tigers have only lost twice on their home floor in conference play this season.
“They’re playing at home, that’s a tough and adverse environment first and foremost,” MU coach Dennis Gates said. “They are a very good team. They have a balance of inside play, they have a balance of perimeter play. They have great athleticism across the board.”
Led by coach Bruce Pearl, Auburn has been one of most successful teams in the SEC in recent seasons, making the Final Four in 2019 and the Round of 32 last season. In January of its 2021-22 run, Auburn reached No. 1 in the country, narrowly avoiding an upset by MU at Mizzou Arena.
Auburn returned 11 players from last year’s team, including Wendell Green Jr., who averages 14.3 points and 4.3 assists per game, leading AU in both categories.
Similarly to MU’s most-recent opponent Tennessee, Auburn relies on dominant play inside and stingy defense to beat opponents. Pearl’s Tigers average 5.6 blocks per game, the eighth-best mark in the nation.
Morehead State transfer Johni Broome leads Auburn with 2.5 blocks per game. Broome also leads the team with nine rebounds per game and averages 13.5 points.
While Auburn excels inside, it lacks production from beyond the arc. AU is the No. 352 3-point shooting team in the country, hitting just 29.2% of its deep shots this season.
While the numbers suggest MU doesn’t have to worry about a 3-point barrage from Auburn, Missouri’s willingness to give up shots from beyond the arc can turn teams into threats from deep. Tennessee, a team that only makes 32.9% of its 3s, shot 42.9% from beyond the arc Saturday.
MU started red-hot from 3 against the Volunteers, which will be crucial again as it is denied easy entry into the paint by AU.
Another marquee conference win will not only provide a boost to MU’s résumé as the SEC Tournament draws closer but puts Missouri in good position ahead of two rematches at home against Texas A&M and Mississippi State. MU fell to both teams on the road earlier this season.