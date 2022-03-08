Sure, the Tigers might've already topped the Rebels twice this season. But in the third edition between these two teams, it is anybody's game.
In the first matchup that took place at Ole Miss, Missouri men's basketball was able to secure a 78-53 blowout win. MU's Amari Davis set a school record with 10-of-10 shooting from the field for 23 points, and the Tigers were able to take advantage of an injured Rebels team.
Although the rematch came to Mizzou Arena, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis was able to put up a much better fight. While MU still managed to win 74-68, the close game proved that the gap between the two sides is a lot tighter than Tigers fans would like.
"(It's) always tough to beat a team twice," MU coach Cuonzo Martin said after the win Feb. 12.
Going with that logic, beating the same team three times in a season is even tougher.
Various sports books are making the Rebels (13-18, 4-14 ) favorites in the first round of the SEC Tournament despite an 0-2 record against MU. But why?
One reason might be MU's shooting ability. In the two games against the Rebels, the Tigers recorded their best 3-point shooting performances, shooting a combined 52% from behind the arc. Considering that the Tigers are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country this season, the probability of having another good day from deep is unlikely.
Another reason the Rebels have a shot to win is leading scorer Jarkel Joiner. After missing the first matchup, Joiner was on the court against the Tigers in Columbia, where he led his team with 13 points. The 6-foot-1 guard's ability to score inside gave Martin and his team some trouble.
And the ability to score in the paint might've been the largest difference for Ole Miss between the first and second game. The Rebels went from having 22 points in the paint to 34.
Martin knows all too well that if his team wants to play LSU in the second round, it is going to have to dominate down low.
"The thing about Ole Miss is they play a physical brand (of basketball), so you know you have to win that battle," Martin said.
And when Missouri (11-20, 5-13) has won battles this season, it is because of rebounding. MU is 10-3 this season when it manages to win the rebounding battle.
In Oxford, Mississippi, MU outrebounded Ole Miss 40 to 26. In Columbia, the margin was closer but still was a 32-27 Tigers advantage.
So if Martin and his team can manage to limit points in the paint and rebound the ball well, it can help the Tigers win a second straight game for only the second time this season.
But it isn't just defense that Missouri has been successful with against Ole Miss, it's the offense too.
The last-placed SEC team in scoring with an average of 65.2 points, MU has managed to average 76 points against the Rebels defense.
Two of Missouri's three best shooting games this season were against Ole Miss, including the best two 3-point shooting performances. Amari Davis, Kobe Brown, Ronnie DeGray III and Javon Pickett have all managed to score in double-digits each game.
Whatever it may be with the Rebels, it seems to just come easy for the Tigers on offense. And this is especially the case with Davis.
He has come off the bench in both games to put up his best two scoring games in SEC play. With the flawless shooting display in the first game, the Green Bay-transfer has shot 74% combined. The Rebels will need to find a way to contain him.
While there are a variety of factors that can determine the outcome of this game, the most important factor may just be motivation.
Playing in the first day of the conference tournament is never an ideal situation. If Missouri, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt or Georgia want to keep playing after the tournament, they need to win the tournament. And winning five games in five days seems like a mountain to climb for teams which haven't had much success against the field this season. With long and disappointing seasons winding down, some players may opt to check out.
So no matter what game plan Martin draws up or schemes he may introduce, none of it will be of any use if his team isn't motivated to play Wednesday.
However, this isn't the first time Martin has played in the first round. He's done that in three of his five seasons with MU. While the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, Martin managed to win in 2019 against Georgia, 71-61.
In what may possibly be his last game as a coach at Missouri, Martin will need all eight of his active players to be ready to go to extend the season by at least one more day.