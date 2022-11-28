Tre Gomillion shouts instructions to his teammates (copy)

Missouri guard Tre Gomillion shouts instructions to his teammates Nov. 20 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers play their first road game of the season Tuesday against Wichita State.

 Tristen Rouse/Missourian

After playing seven games in front of home crowds at Mizzou Arena, Missouri travels across the state line to Kansas to take on Wichita State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Charles Koch Arena. Fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN+.

After Missouri’s 105-69 win over Houston Christian on Saturday, coach Dennis Gates alluded to the fact that going on the road isn’t a new task for a majority of the Tigers’ roster. Missouri went 2-10 on opponents’ courts last season but features a different — but experienced — roster that returns just three from last year and features only two freshmen.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you