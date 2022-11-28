After playing seven games in front of home crowds at Mizzou Arena, Missouri travels across the state line to Kansas to take on Wichita State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Charles Koch Arena. Fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN+.
After Missouri’s 105-69 win over Houston Christian on Saturday, coach Dennis Gates alluded to the fact that going on the road isn’t a new task for a majority of the Tigers’ roster. Missouri went 2-10 on opponents’ courts last season but features a different — but experienced — roster that returns just three from last year and features only two freshmen.
“Now, if I had a team of freshmen, that’s different, but we have guys that have played 60-plus games before and they know what the preparation looks like,” Gates said following Saturday’s win. “There’s more sacrifice needed to take place on the road than at home. There’s more preparation that needs to be taking place individually.”
Among the veteran leadership, the Tigers (7-0) feature five players scoring in double figures in D’Moi Hodge (16.6 PPG), Kobe Brown (14.0 PPG), Noah Carter (11.6 PPG), Isiaih Mosley (10.5 PPG) and Nick Honor (10.1 PPG). DeAndre Gholston, Sean East II and Tre Gomillion have also provided a strong veteran presence, while freshman Aidan Shaw has made positive contributions off the bench.
What the Tigers are up against
Isaac Brown’s squad will be the Tigers‘ toughest matchup so far through the 2022-23 campaign, ranking 85th in KenPom and 127th in ESPN’s BPI. The Shockers (4-2) are off to an up-and-down start through six games, picking up victories over Central Arkansas, Grand Canyon and Richmond but dropping close contests against Alcorn State and San Francisco. The Shockers are coming off an 83-71 victory over Tarleton State on Saturday.
The Shockers are led by senior guard Craig Porter Jr. The 6-foot-2 guard has dominated in every major statistical category for Wichita State, averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 blocks per game.
Porter isn’t the lone contributor, as junior guard Jaykwon Walton has scored 20-plus points twice this season — against San Francisco and Richmond — while averaging 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. In the Shockers‘ previous game, against Tarleton State, Gus Okafor scored 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting while collecting eight rebounds.
History between the Tigers and Shockers
Missouri and Wichita State have met five times on the court dating back to 1950, with the Tigers leading the all-time series 4-1.
Between 1950 and 1951 the two teams met three times, with the Tigers coming away with victories of 70-45, 61-42 and 46-38.
It was nearly 70 years before the two met again in 2020, when Missouri came away with a 72-62 win in Wichita, Kansas. Kobe Brown, the only Tiger still currently on the team, tallied 14 points and seven rebounds in the winning effort. In a rematch the next season, the Shockers left Columbia with a 61-55 victory.