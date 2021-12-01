Missouri needs to find quality wins fast. So far, the Tigers' four wins have come against Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, SMU and Paul Quinn College. The first three have a combined record of 7-13, while PQC is an NAIA team.
Those aren't the kind of wins that get a team into the NCAA Tournament.
Beating a team that has won its past three conference titles may just be the catalyst to turn the Tigers into contenders for March.
Missouri travels to Lynchburg, Virginia, to face Liberty at 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN+. It is the first time the Flames will host an SEC team at their formidable arena, where they haven't lost since Jan. 29, 2019, to Lipscomb. Their 39-game home winning streak is the second longest in the country behind Gonzaga.
The Tigers come in 4-3.
Like Missouri, Liberty has struggled against teams it should beat.
The Flames come in at 3-3, their losses coming against LSU, Iona and Manhattan. The only loss of the three that should really be expected was to LSU. A team with tournament experience shouldn't really have trouble with Manhattan or Iona, though the latter has proven to be a tougher opponent this season than expected after upsetting No. 10 Alabama.
Liberty's wins have come against Regent, Bethune-Cookman and Maryland Eastern Shore.
The Tigers have struggled defending against the deep ball, which may cause more problems against the Flames. Keegan McDowell is shooting 50% from the 3-point line. Darius McGhee averages 18.3 points.
Missouri's biggest hurdle, though, has been scoring. That may prove to be a problem for the Tigers in Lynchburg, as Liberty allows just 56.7 points per game.
The Tigers average 68.9 points. The game against Paul Quinn doesn't change that figure much, as Missouri averaged 65.2 points prior to Monday night.
Liberty is one of 10 teams on the Tigers' schedule that made the NCAA Tournament last season. Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said prior to the season starting that he felt his team had one of the best schedules in the country.
Martin and his team need to start taking advantage of that schedule and get some meaningful wins, or this season may be a long one, which some fans already appear reserved to.