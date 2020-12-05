Missouri men’s basketball has opened eyes so far this season.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin’s experienced squad has put the Southeastern Conference on notice, playing at a faster pace than in previous years. The Tigers handled their first two opponents, leading for all but 45 seconds in both games combined.
Despite the wins, Martin still thinks his team hasn’t played up to its potential.
“I think we’ve still got to tighten some screws up here and there,” Martin said following the Tigers’ win over No. 21 Oregon on Wednesday. “I thought there were moments we let up mentally.”
Although Martin still seeks improvement, the Tigers have looked impressive to start the season.
Missouri has been one of the nation’s most efficient teams on both ends of the court thus far. The Tigers’ current 2-point percentage of 61.6% ranks 16th in the nation. A big factor contributing to that is center Jeremiah Tilmon. His ability to stay on the court, his discipline and his ability to defend without fouling has led to him averaging 29 minutes per game thus far, which — if he keeps it up — would shatter his previous season-high 24.2 in 2018-19.
Just like any other Martin-led team, defense is a priority. Missouri’s ability to defend the 3-point line has been key. In two games, opponents have shot 25% from behind the arc.
The Tigers have moved well defensively, communicating and sliding over on help defense. No player exemplifies this more than guard Dru Smith. Smith’s seven steals this season leads Missouri and his 3.5 steals per game currently ties him for 17th in the nation.
While Wichita State will not allow fans in attendance, a road win for Missouri — which plays the Shockers at 1 p.m. on ESPN2 — could be important come Selection Sunday in March.
Another factor the selection committee will take into account is how teams did against the same opponent. And while the season is young, Missouri and Wichita State already have an identical opponent in Oral Roberts.
The Tigers made quick work of the Golden Eagles in a 91-64 win Nov. 25. While Oral Roberts isn’t the best measuring stick for a Power Five school, Missouri saw many of its impact players play well in its season opener.
The Shockers, meanwhile, had a difficult time putting away the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts had higher field goal and 3-point percentages than the Shockers because of their inability to get stops. Tied at 78 with 3:53 remaining, Wichita State finished the game on a 7-2 run to defeat Oral Roberts 85-80. If it weren’t for the Shockers’ 28 free throw attempts, the game likely wouldn’t have been close.
It was also Wichita State’s first game since 2007 without former coach Gregg Marshall, who resigned last month after allegations of physical and verbal abuse toward his players and staff. Marshall went 331-121 during his time with the Shockers, leading them to seven straight NCAA tournament appearances from 2012-2018. Marshall gained notoriety in 2013 when he led Wichita State to the Final Four before eventually losing to Kansas in the semifinals.
Assistant coach Isaac Brown was named interim coach after Marshall resigned, making history as the first Black head coach in Wichita State men’s basketball history.
Brown begins a new era for the Shockers, who aren’t seen as being much of a threat compared to past years. Wichita State’s KenPom ranking at the end of last season was 39th in the nation, but this year the Shockers are currently ranked 97th.
Why is that so? Key departures. Wichita State lost its top three scorers from last season, two of whom entered the transfer portal.
Guard Erik Stevenson transferred to Washington in March. Stevenson led the Shockers in steals per game (1.5) and was second in points per game (11.3). Guard Jamarius Burton followed suit, transferring to Texas Tech in April. Burton started 24 of 31 games last season, averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Despite the losses of Stevenson and Burton, arguably the Shockers’ biggest departure was center Jaime Echenique, who graduated in the spring. Echenique’s length gave imposing bigs issues as he led the Wichita State in points (11.3), rebounds (7.1) and blocks per game (1.6).
With the void in points, someone has to pick up the Shockers’ scoring. In Wichita State’s opening game, Tyson Etienne took on that burden — the Shockers needed each of Etienne’s 26 points. Etienne, a sophomore, is one of the few players on the team with valuable experience. Along with Etienne, forward Trey Wade is the only returning starter for Brown’s squad.
If Missouri can contain Etienne and Wade, the Tigers should be in good shape. Wichita State has a limited roster because of COVID-19 issues and is expected to only dress eight players against MU. On the other hand, Martin has gone with 11 players in both games this season.
If Missouri can push the ball and get out in transition, the Tigers can wear out the Shockers and take care of business away from Mizzou Arena.