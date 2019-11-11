Missouri men’s basketball has taken care of business so far this season.
Cuonzo Martin’s squad has handled its first two opponents rather easily: the Tigers never trailed and cruised to two wins by an average margin of 32.5 points.
Despite the Tigers doing what they’re supposed to, it’s been hard to truly evaluate them. Their opponents, Incarnate Word and Northern Kentucky, are No. 347 and No. 130 on KenPom, while the Tigers rank No. 33.
Xavier, Missouri’s next opponent, is the Tigers’ first real measuring stick.
“The best (teams), they strive in moments of adverse situations when you’re on the road, so to speak,” Martin said. “They want to be in those environments. I think it brings out the best in you. I enjoy playing on the road, just having an opportunity to beat an opponent and silence the crowd.”
A win for Missouri in its first road game of the season could be incredibly important come Selection Sunday in March.
Xavier represents the Tigers’ toughest nonconference challenge this season. The Musketeers are ranked No. 20 in KenPom and No. 21 in this week’s AP poll for good reason. They bring back four starters from last year’s team who combined to average 49 points per game.
After longtime coach Chris Mack left for Louisville before last season, Xavier replaced him with Chris Steele. After a rough start to the season, Steele guided the team to a 19-16 finish and an NIT berth.
That slow start included a 71-56 loss to Missouri on Dec. 18 in Columbia. The Tigers controlled that game in all facets, holding Xavier to 38% from the field and forcing 17 turnovers.
In particular, Jeremiah Tilmon dominated. The junior center scored a career-high 23 points and added 10 rebounds in the win.
“I feel like I probably had like the best game of my season then,” Tilmon said. “I feel like it’s going to be a very competitive game but last year’s game doesn’t have nothing to do with this game.”
Tilmon’s performance will be a key again in this year’s game in Cincinnati. In last season’s contest, Tilmon was primarily guarded by Zach Hankins, who graduated after the season. This year, 6-foot-9 Xavier forward Tyrique Jones will take on the challenge.
Jones is playing at a “high level” according to Martin, and the numbers back that up. The senior is averaging 18.5 points per game on 75% shooting and 8.5 rebounds through two games this year.
Whichever big man can grab the edge will tilt the scales massively in their team’s favor.
“Tyrique is one of the tougher guys in the Big East and he’s got to show that tomorrow ... he’s got a huge challenge,” Steele said in comments to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Zach Freemantle (a freshman and Jones’ backup) has never played against anybody like Jeremiah Tilmon.”
Outside of the key matchup down low, junior guard Dru Smith, who watched last year’s game from the bench, identified some keys for the Tigers to grab a critical road win.
“I think the main areas we’re going to have to focus on are really blocking out on the defensive end. They crash the glass really hard and get a lot of offensive rebounds,” Smith said. “We are going to have to get the ball stopped in transition. They like to get it out and run and get easy baskets.”
Missouri won the offensiverebounding battle 11-8 last season, and keeping Tilmon out of foul trouble will be important if the Tigers plan to keep the advantage.
On the offensive end, it’s strength against strength. Xavier has the 16th most efficient offense in college basketball, buoyed by shooting an impressive 56.8% from two-point range.
Missouri’s defense has excelled at stopping 2-point shots through two games, holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.
The Musketeers have won their first two games by dominating smaller, less athletic opponents through efficient offense focused on achieving good looks from 2. If Missouri can slow down Xavier inside the arc, they should find success as Xavier is shooting a paltry 23.8% from 3.
Projected starters — Missouri
G Dru Smith — Jr., 6-foot-3, 8.5 points per game
G Mark Smith — Jr., 6-5, 9.5 ppg
G Javon Pickett — So., 6-5, 6.0 ppg
F Kobe Brown —Fr., 6-7, 9.5 ppg
F Jeremiah Tilmon — Jr., 6-10, 14.5 ppg
Projected starters — Xavier
G Paul Scruggs — Jr., 6-4, 12.0 ppg
G Quentin Goodin — Sr., 6-4, 6.0 ppg
F Jason Carter — Jr., 6-8, 5.5 ppg
F Tyrique Jones — Sr., 6-9, 18.5 ppg
F Naji Marshall — Jr., 6-7, 18.5 ppg