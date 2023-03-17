SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Princeton.

The No. 15 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament and the champion of the Ivy League has become an early Cinderella candidate after stunning No. 2 seed Arizona on Thursday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you