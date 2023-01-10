Missouri Arkansas Basketball

Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) drives past Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh (13) on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Ark. MU faces its second SEC road game of the season Wednesday when it travels to College Station, Texas, to face Texas A&M.

 Michael Woods/The Associated Press

Missouri men's basketball kept its spot at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll after a loss to Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas, last Wednesday and a win over Vanderbilt at home Saturday.

Despite having already played 15 games, the Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) now face just their third true road test Wednesday — a trip to College Station, Texas, and a matchup with Texas A&M.

  Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

