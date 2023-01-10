Missouri men's basketball kept its spot at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll after a loss to Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas, last Wednesday and a win over Vanderbilt at home Saturday.
Despite having already played 15 games, the Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) now face just their third true road test Wednesday — a trip to College Station, Texas, and a matchup with Texas A&M.
The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.
The Aggies broke into the Top 25 earlier this season after a 2-0 start, but dropped out after consecutive losses to Murray State and Colorado and have remained unranked since.
But Texas A&M (10-5, 2-0) heads into its home matchup with the Tigers having won its past four games in a row, including an undefeated start to SEC play with wins over Florida and LSU.
Similarly to the Tigers, this season's Aggies team is led by key contributors brought in from the transfer portal. Four of Texas A&M's five starters in its win over LSU joined from other programs. The Aggies' second-leading scorer, Tyrece Radford (12.7 points per game), and leading rebounder, Henry Coleman III (5.2 rebounds per game), are in their second season with the Aggies after transferring from Virginia Tech and Duke, respectively.
Forward Julius Marble and guard Dexter Dennis are in their first season with the Aggies. Marble spent three seasons at Michigan State, while Dennis is inplaying his fifth season of college basketball after four seasons with Wichita State.
Sophomore Wade Taylor IV leads the Aggies in scoring this season. Taylor, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports, averages 15.4 points per game and also leads the team with 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Similarly to Arkansas, Texas A&M does not rely on shots from 3 to score its points. The Aggies average just 31% from deep this season and only take 19.8 deep shots per game, compared to Missouri's 37% on 26.3 shots per game from beyond the arc. Missouri's ability to take advantage of opportunities and make shots from deep will be key, as the Aggies have also allowed teams to shoot 36.4% against them so far this season.
Texas A&M does run a smaller lineup than the Razorbacks, but Coleman and the 6-foot-9 Marble are capable of causing problems for the Tigers down low. Four of the five starters for for the Aggies were also in double figures in scoring in their win over LSU. Marble and Dennis led the way with 17 points each, with Dennis earning his points on an efficient 6-for-8 game from the field.
Similarly to the Tigers, Texas A&M has multiple scorers it can turn to, which may force Missouri to key in and prevent any of the Aggies starters from taking over the game.
With their win over Vanderbilt, the Tigers have surpassed their win total from last season, which saw them finish 12-21. Missouri's abundance of fresh faces and a new playstyle under coach Dennis Gates has launched the Tigers into the national picture and created a new set of expectations for the rest of the season.
Despite its lack of road games, the Tigers have shown no fear away from home so far this season, with players leaning on their past college basketball experiences to guide them on the road. No game in the SEC will come easy, especially against an unranked Aggies team, who will be hoping for a résumé-boosting win in front of their own fans.
The Tigers are hoping for a successful road win over the Aggies before traveling again to face Florida on Saturday.