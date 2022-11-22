Missouri men’s basketball overcame a tenacious zone defense by Mississippi Valley State to cruise to a second-half blowout win Sunday, improving to 5-0. Now, the Tigers face a quick turnaround and welcome Coastal Carolina to Mizzou Arena on Wednesday.

The game tips off at 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

