Missouri men’s basketball overcame a tenacious zone defense by Mississippi Valley State to cruise to a second-half blowout win Sunday, improving to 5-0. Now, the Tigers face a quick turnaround and welcome Coastal Carolina to Mizzou Arena on Wednesday.
The game tips off at 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
The Chanticleers went 19-14 overall and 8-8 in Sun Belt Conference play last season. Their most notable win was an 80-56 win over South Carolina on Dec. 1.
The Chanticleers (2-1) currently rank 191st in KenPom, only ranking below Penn among teams that have faced Missouri so far this season. They won their first two games over non-Division I opponents but lost their most recent game to South Carolina Upstate of the Big South Conference.
Coastal’s most impactful returner from last campaign is Essam Mostafa. A prolific rebounder, Mostafa averaged 9.4 boards per game last season, which ranked 24th in the country. He’s currently second in the country in rebounds per game with 13.3, and he’s also averaging 16.3 points per contest.
Gates said he was disappointed in Missouri’s rebounding numbers after the Mississippi Valley State game. The Tigers were out-rebounded 39-32 by the Delta Devils.
“I am not happy we lost the rebounding category,” Gates said. “That’s an area we have to improve on. But it’s fixable, because we’ll have to do it by committee.”
The Chanticleers also have Eastern Kentucky transfer Jomaru Brown, who leads the team in scoring with 21.7 points per game this season.
Gates praised Coastal coach Cliff Ellis for his longevity in college basketball. Ellis is in his 16th season with the Chanticleers and in his 49th as a head coach. His 895 wins are the third most all-time among active coaches, behind only behind Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and West Virginia’s Bob Huggins.
“Whenever you have a guy with that much experience on the sidelines, you have an unbelievable game manager,” Gates said. “You have a guy that can sort of plan to take you out of your actions. He’s going to throw different things at us and try to keep our players off balance, and the respect that I have for him as a coach who was AP Coach of the Year is tremendous.”
Gates looking to give DeGray, Diarra more minutes
At a media event last Wednesday, Gates said he was hoping to get Ronnie DeGray III and Mohamed Diarra more involved in the Tigers’ rotation.
DeGray was one of three players who returned to the Tigers from last year’s team. Diarra was the No. 1 junior college recruit in the country after an impressive season with Garden City Community College.
“I truly believe our depth exceeds what and who we are playing,” Gates said. “(I’ve) got to look to play Ronnie DeGray a little bit more; I think he can help us, in addition to Mohamed Diarra. Those guys can help us, but more importantly, the guys that are in (the) rotation, we have to continue to get them together and growing in the direction that we’re going.”
Both DeGray and Diarra have played in just three games this season, and both could potentially boost the Tigers’ effort on the boards against Coastal. DeGray averaged 4.6 rebounds per game last season, and at 6-foot-10, Diarra is taller than both of the Tigers’ starting forwards — Kobe Brown and Noah Carter.