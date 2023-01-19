Missouri men's basketball ended a two-game losing skid with another ranked win — this one over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
The Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC) avenged their Jan. 4 loss to the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a narrow 79-76 victory to improve to .500 in conference play.
Now comes the Tigers' biggest SEC test so far.
Missouri faces No. 4 Alabama at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on SEC Network.
The Tigers, who dropped out of the AP Top 25 after losses to Texas A&M and Florida, have a chance to make a statement against a side MU coach Dennis Gates said is even better than its No. 4 ranking.
Gates has said on two occasions he believes Alabama is the best team in the country. The Crimson Tide have knocked off two then-No. 1 teams this season: North Carolina and Houston. The Cougars just returned to the No. 1 spot in the latest AP poll.
Alabama (16-2, 6-0) is undefeated in SEC play with its only losses being an 82-67 defeat to then-No. 20 UConn and a 10-point loss to Gonzaga in Birmingham, Alabama. The Crimson Tide carry a seven-game winning streak into Columbia, including a blowout victory over Missouri's most-recent opponent — Arkansas. The Crimson Tide beat the Razorbacks 84-69 on Jan. 11 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Crimson Tide, coached by Nate Oats, are led this season by freshman and 2022 five-star recruit Brandon Miller. Projected on several draft boards as a possible top-five pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Miller is averaging 20.1 points, the 20th best mark in the country, while shooting 46.2% from 3 this season.
Miller also leads the team in rebounding with 8.3 boards per game. Alabama is a force on the glass, leading the country with 46 rebounds per game so far this season. Noah Clowney ranks just behind Miller with 8.2 rebounds per game and 7-foot center, Charles Bediako averages 6.1 rebounds per game.
The Crimson Tide pounce on the offensive glass, too, creating second chance opportunities, averaging 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, the 16th most in the country. Defensively, Alabama averages 5.6 blocks per game, ranking No. 15 in the country. Forwards Clowney, Miller and Bediako will make life in the paint difficult for the Tigers by racking up offensive rebounds and creating second chance points..
While the Tigers currently rank ninth in the country in points per game, averaging 84.1, Alabama has also shown an ability to score in bunches this season. The Crimson Tide side sit one spot behind MU at No. 10 in the country in scoring, averaging 84 points per game. Alabama is also not afraid to rely on the 3 to win games. They are No. 6 in the country in 3-point attempts taking 29.3 3s per game, making 35% of those shots.
Alabama's weakness this season has been turnovers. The Crimson Tide average 15.2 giveaways per game and coughed the ball up 21 times in both of its losses. Missouri's pressure defense has helped make teams uncomfortable all season — the Tigers are still No. 1 in the nation in steals with 11.7 per game and forced 21 Arkansas turnovers Wednesday.
Forcing another turnover-heavy game by the Crimson Tide will be crucial for the Tigers. Making Alabama uncomfortable in the back court will keep it off of the offensive class glass and turn possible extra Alabama possessions into opportunities for Missouri to push the tempo.
A win over another ranked team would likely push MU back into the AP Top 25. The Tigers only allowed eight second-chance points against Arkansas. In another big test on the glass, they will have to show similar resilience.
Missouri also will need to keep Alabama from getting decent looks from beyond the arc, specifically from Miller, who can score in bunches and take over games.