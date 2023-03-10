Missouri coach Dennis Gates assembles the team following their 79-71 victory over Tennessee

Missouri coach Dennis Gates assembles the team following its 79-71 victory over Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

For the first time in program history, Missouri (24-8, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) is one of four teams remaining in the SEC Tournament.

Its opponent tomorrow at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee is top-seeded Alabama (27-5, 16-2 Southeastern Conference). The game will air on ESPN at noon. 

