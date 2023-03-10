For the first time in program history, Missouri (24-8, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) is one of four teams remaining in the SEC Tournament.
Its opponent tomorrow at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee is top-seeded Alabama (27-5, 16-2 Southeastern Conference). The game will air on ESPN at noon.
"We're proud of what we've accomplished thus far, but looking forward to a tough matchup tomorrow against who I think is the No. 1 team in the country," Missouri coach Dennis Gates said.
The last four times MU advanced to the conference tournament semifinals — dating back to its Big 12 days — it advanced to the finals.
How both teams got here
In the quarterfinals Friday, Alabama built a 20-point halftime lead against ninth-seeded Mississippi State before cruising to a 72-49 victory.
SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Center Charles Bediako and forward Noah Gurley tallied 11 points, while guard Jahvon Quinerly scored 10, with four assists. It is the Crimson Tide's first appearance in the SEC semifinals since the 2020-21 season. Alabama went on to defeat LSU in the championship.
It wasn't as easy for Missouri in its quarterfinal matchup against Tennessee, but the Tigers still prevailed in a 79-71 victory.
D'Moi Hodge and Kobe Brown combined for 50 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Nick Honor provided the game's important play with a deep 3-pointer, giving MU the lead for good with under two minutes to play.
Honor finished a team-high four assists, to go along with 8 points and three rebounds.
Last meeting
Jan. 21 was not Missouri's day. Alabama came into Mizzou Arena and handed the Tigers a 85-64 loss.
Only two Tigers recorded double-digit points against Alabama. Isiaih Mosley, who didn't play or even appear on the bench against Tennessee, scored 19 points, while DeAndre Gholston scored 10 . MU shot just 10.7% from behind the arc on 3-of-28 shooting.
Miller, Noah Clowney and Mark Sears each scored 15-plus points, while Clowney grabbed 14 rebounds.
Since playing MU, the Crimson Tide are 9-3 with four 20-plus point victories. The on-court success likely has Alabama entering Selection Sunday as a No. 1 seed.
Will Kobe Brown be the difference maker?
MU's leading scorer and rebounder, Kobe Brown, was not on the floor the last time Missouri and Alabama played. Brown hurt his ankle in MU's win over Arkansas on Jan. 18, causing him to miss the game.
Brown has been key in MU's big matchups. He scored 31 in St. Louis against Illinois and 30 in the Tigers' SEC opener against No. 23 Kentucky. He also dropped 20 points in a win over Iowa State, just before scoring 21 at Tennessee.
Aside from arguably Kansas, Alabama has been MU's toughest opponent. The Tigers will need the contributions from Brown to have a shot.