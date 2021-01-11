Missouri men's basketball fell to No. 17 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 ranking, released Monday. This is Missouri's fifth straight week in the AP Top 25.
The Tigers (7-2, 1-1 SEC) went 0-1 last week, losing 78-63 on the road against Mississippi State. The Tigers were slated to host LSU on Saturday, but the game was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test and contract tracing within Missouri's program.
No. 10 Tennessee is the lone other Southeastern Conference team in the Top 25, with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and LSU receiving votes.
In the latest NCAA Evaluation Tools rankings, Missouri comes in at No. 25. The Tigers are the fourth-highest ranked SEC team, trailing No. 3 Tennessee, No. 20 Arkansas and No. 22 LSU.
The Tigers remain tied for the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation with four. Quadrant 1 wins consist of home wins over Nos. 1-30, neutral wins over Nos. 1-50 or away wins over Nos. 1-75. Those wins came against No. 19 Oregon at a neutral site, No. 4 Illinois at home and No. 61 Wichita State and No. 24 Arkansas on the road.
Missouri continues to quarantine as all team activities have been paused until Wednesday. The Tigers are set to return to action against Texas A&M at noon Jan. 16 in College Station, Texas.