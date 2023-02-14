Missouri men’s basketball began its road matchup against Tennessee in explosive fashion, which helped it to an upset victory. In the second leg of its two-game road trip, however, the visiting Tigers’ form dropped dramatically.
Auburn established a foothold in the game early on its home floor against a fast-paced Missouri team. Auburn forced Missouri to play its style and played tremendous defense to defeat MU 89-56 on Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama.
Auburn has held three teams to under 50 points so far this season, utilizing its size and aggressive post-play on both ends to wear teams down. While MU just passed the 50-point mark, Auburn suffocated Missouri’s offense — forcing 16 turnovers — and held MU to its second-lowest point total of the season.
“I thought Auburn did a great job of executing the game plan that they set out to execute, and that led to their victory,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “We came out a little flat, we weren’t able to manufacture points the way that we have normally. And I thought that put us behind in that first half.”
Missouri looked uncomfortable all game and did little on offense when it wasn’t turning the ball over. MU went cold from 3, not making its first triple until the 18:49 mark of the second half.
When Missouri looked for backdoor cuts and off-ball drives, Auburn was ready to cut off passing lanes and deny easy buckets. MU star Kobe Brown was held to seven points and five rebounds. Sean East II and DeAndre Gholston were the only MU players in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
“It was on us tonight, really,” East said. “We were kind of slow a little bit, but we’re gonna learn from it. And it was nothing we haven’t seen. This league is tough, and we’ve just got to learn from it and move on to the next one.”
When MU did make the occasional play on offense, Auburn always had answers. Nick Honor snuck behind Johni Broome for a steal near the basket that led to a fast-break layup for Brown. Auburn immediately raced down the other end for an easy dunk by Broome to make it 70-38. Broome led all scorers with 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Auburn was red-hot all game, particularly from 3. Zep Jasper buried the host Tigers’ eighth triple to make it 57-25 with 16:16 left in the game. Auburn buried 50% of its 3-pointers and finished 9 for 18 from beyond the arc. Jaylin Williams added a second-chance layup on Auburn’s next possession as it dominated the glass, too. Auburn earned 17 second-chance points and outrebounded the Tigers 48-26.
Missouri could never manufacture a run to to get itself back in the game. Auburn finished the opening period on a 12-2 run as MU racked up 11 first-half turnovers to just seven field goals. Missouri was held to its lowest first-half point total this season.
MU had six turnovers before the nine-minute mark of the first half, with one of the giveaways leading to a powerful one-handed jam by Allen Flanigan. Auburn’s KD Johnson also made several key plays and finished with 15 points and three steals.
“They were on their home court, they were able to get some easy shots,” Gates said. “I thought they fed off the energy of KD Johnson, a young man who does not shoot that well of a percentage but he did tonight, and at this level you got to be prepared for those nights where players step up, and that’s what they did.”
Even when Missouri generated AU turnovers, its offense looked nervous in transition. After D’Moi Hodge earned a steal, Noah Carter ended up with the ball underneath the rim. Carter faked two defenders but opted to pass it to Honor — who missed an open 3 — instead of taking a contested layup. Auburn raced back down the floor and Williams converted an and-1 with just under 1:30 to play in the first half.
MU’s road trend of starting games slowly continued Tuesday. Missouri didn’t score a point until the 16:05 mark of the first half and once again allowed a normally lackluster 3-point shooting team to thrive in front of its home fans.
Despite the blowout loss, MU managed to split its past two road games. The Tigers will hope to get back in the win column when they return to Mizzou Arena to face Texas A&M at 5 p.m. Saturday.