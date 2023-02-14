Missouri men’s basketball began its road matchup against Tennessee in explosive fashion, which helped it to an upset victory. In the second leg of its two-game road trip, however, the visiting Tigers’ form dropped dramatically.

Auburn established a foothold in the game early on its home floor against a fast-paced Missouri team. Auburn forced Missouri to play its style and played tremendous defense to defeat MU 89-56 on Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you