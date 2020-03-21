Tray Jackson dunks against LSU

Missouri forward Tray Jackson dunks the ball in front of LSU guard Aundre Hyatt on Feb. 11 in Baton Rouge, La. Jackson intends to transfer from the program after his first year with the Tigers.

Missouri men's basketball forward Tray Jackson is expected to transfer from the Tigers, a team spokesman confirmed Saturday .

The freshman from Detroit will likely evaluate his options elsewhere after playing one season in Columbia. The team could not confirm that Jackson was in the transfer portal as of this weekend, only verifying the assumption that he will enter it soon.

A highly-athletic player at 6-foot-8, Jackson showed flashes of what he could do in several strong performances off the bench this year, most notably during his career-high 11 points in nine minutes against Tennessee on Jan. 7. 

However, coach Cuonzo Martin stated on numerous occasions that Jackson was saddled with conditioning issues, which limited his playing time to short bursts on the bench. Jackson never played more than 19 minutes and didn't play at all in five games as he struggled to be a consistent part of the Tigers' rotation.

If Jackson does indeed transfer from the program, he will be the second Missouri player to leave the team this year after guard Mario McKinney Jr. departed in January. It will also leave the Tigers with two open scholarship spots for the 2020-2021 season.

Jackson appeared in 26 games this season and averaged 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per contest.

