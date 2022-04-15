Reigning National Junior College Player of the Year Sean East has committed to Missouri men’s basketball. East is the fifth transfer and sixth player overall to commit to the Tigers since Dennis Gates was announced as the new coach.
With East ranked the second-best prospect from junior college this offseason by jucorecruiting.com, Gates has now secured the best two JUCO prospects in the country to play for the Tigers next season. Mohamed Diarra, who committed March 25, was the top-ranked prospect.
Averaging 20.9 points and 5.7 assists last season at John A. Logan College, East will fill the much-needed point guard position for MU. In his first two seasons, at Massachusetts and Bradley, East averaged 4.9 and 3.7 assists per game, respectively.
The Tigers beat out Kentucky, Clemson, BYU and Oregon in recruiting East. The commitment also fills Missouri’s last scholarship spot. So barring any players transferring out of the program, Gates cannot sign any one else to scholarships for next season.
East has played at Mizzou Arena before, in the 2020-21 season when he donned a Bradley jersey. East had four points in the 54-53 loss to the Tigers.
There has been speculation that East is part of a "package deal" with his coach at John Logan, Kyle Smithpeters, who would be Gates' final bench assistant.
In eight seasons at John Logan, Smithpeters is currently riding a seven-season streak of having 20 or more wins. Also hailing from southern Illinois, he is known to have plenty of connections within the area that may help with recruiting, especially in the St. Louis area.