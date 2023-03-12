After a 24-win season and a trip to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, Missouri men's basketball was given the No. 7 seed in the South Region ahead of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers will play No. 10 seed Utah State (26-8, 13-5 Mountain West) at 12:40 Central time on Thursday in Sacramento, California. The game can be seen on TNT.

