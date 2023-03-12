After a 24-win season and a trip to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, Missouri men's basketball was given the No. 7 seed in the South Region ahead of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers will play No. 10 seed Utah State (26-8, 13-5 Mountain West) at 12:40 Central time on Thursday in Sacramento, California. The game can be seen on TNT.
Fans sat on the north side of Mizzou Arena at a watch party Sunday to see where the Tigers ended up. They were eventually joined by the team, which did not wait to hear its name called. The South Region was the first to be announced on CBS's Selection Sunday Show. Fans and the team erupted once MU's name was called.
After losing to Alabama, which earned the Big Dance's No. 1 overall seed, in the SEC Tournament, Missouri will now travel across the country for a chance to make more noise in the postseason.
"We're not satisfied with just being the seed that we are," MU coach Dennis Gates said. "We wanted to win some championships in the regular season. We wanted to win our conference tournament championship. We fell short of those goals."
While Gates' lofty ambitions for the Tigers in his first season fell short, it's landed MU in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign. That team earned a No. 9 seed and lost in the first round to Oklahoma.
Gates, who took his previous team Cleveland State to that same tournament in 2021 said March Madness is an exciting time that gives teams a chance to start from scratch and learn about a brand new opponent.
"I'm excited to see who we could compare Utah State to based off of who we played previously, and it may not be anyone," Gates said. "They may be very unique and I just know (Utah State coach Ryan Odom) does a great job in his program."
As the Tigers prepare for Thursday, they will be hoping to give MU its first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2010. Despite reaching the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history, the Tigers still feel the have something to prove as they make their way out west to play on college basketball's biggest stage.
"We feel like we've been disrespected all year," Nick Honor said. "We fell short of our goal in Nashville so that adds even another chip. So we're just looking forward to obviously seeing some new scenery out there in California, but its a business trip at the end of the day. So we're all excited ready to play."