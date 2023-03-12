After a 24-win season and a trip to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, Missouri men's basketball was given the No. 7 seed in the South Region ahead of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers will play No. 10 seed Utah State (26-8, 13-5 Mountain West) on Thursday in Sacramento, California.
Missouri returned from Nashville, Tennessee to here its name called at Mizzou Arena. The team hosted a watch party event that included a kids zone on the court while fans sat on the north side of the arena where the Selection Sunday show on CBS was shown on the scoreboard. The Tigers didn't have to wait to long as the South Region was the first one announced. Fans and the team erupted once its named was called.
It isn't the first time that a lot of MU's coaches and players will participate in the NCAA Tournament. Dennis Gates played in the Big Dance twice as a player with California. As a coach Gates has been to the NCAA Tournament four times as an assistant coach and once during his tenure as head coach at Cleveland State during the 2020-21 season.
The 15-seeded Vikings lost to second seeded Houston 87-56 after trailing by just eight points at halftime. Current Tigers D'Moi Hodge, Tre Gomillion, Mabor Majak and Ben Sternberg each played in that game against the Cougars. Kobe Brown is the only Tiger that was on the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament team. Nick Honor also possess NCAA Tournament experience as the Tigers starting point guard made a trip to postseason play with Clemson during the 2020-21 season.