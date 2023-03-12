Missouri coach Dennis Gates huddles with players following the Tigers' loss to Alabama

Missouri coach Dennis Gates huddles with players following the Tigers' loss to Alabama in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. MU is the No. 7 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will take on Utah State on Thursday in Sacramento, Calif.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

After a 24-win season and a trip to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, Missouri men's basketball was given the No. 7 seed in the South Region ahead of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers will play No. 10 seed Utah State (26-8, 13-5 Mountain West) on Thursday in Sacramento, California.

  Missouri men's basketball reporter.

