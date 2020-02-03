When Missouri men’s basketball was picked to finish 13th of 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference preseason media poll this season, the ranking seemed fairly harsh at the time.
And for awhile, it looked as if the Tigers were going to blow that projection out of the water. Starting out 8-4 with a marquee win against current Big Ten Conference leader Illinois, MU didn’t have the look of a world-beater but certainly appeared better than a team that would languish in the league’s basement.
But as the conference now nears the halfway point of league play, it looks as if the pollsters were onto something.
At 10-11 overall and 2-6 in the SEC, Missouri currently sits tied for 11th with Georgia in the league standings, two games back of a four-way tie for seventh and just a game ahead of 13th placed Ole Miss.
There’s a multitude of reasons why the Tigers are currently in the pickle they are, but one is due to the fact that Missouri didn’t get the job done when it should’ve. Case in point: Texas A&M’s 66-64 win at Mizzou Arena on Jan. 21.
Coming into Columbia as 10-point underdogs, the Aggies held the Tigers to 31% shooting, as Missouri needed to set an NCAA record for consecutive free throws made (54) just to keep itself within arm’s length of A&M. The loss was Missouri’s second-worst of the season by opposing team’s KenPom rating: The Aggies (No. 170) are “bested” only by Charleston Southern’s (No. 294) 68-60 win over Missouri on Dec. 3.
On Tuesday, Missouri gets the chance to exorcise some demons from that upset. The Tigers travel to College Station to rematch with the Aggies at 8 p.m.; the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
As A&M has only played three games in between its first meeting with Missouri and its next, the strategy for how to play the Aggies largely remains the same:make it hard for their scorers to produce.
Texas A&M is one of the lowest-scoring teams (60.5 average points per game) in the country, which ranks 344th out of 353 teams in Division I. And if a team reaches 65 points against them, chalk it up as a win: The Aggies haven’t won this season when that’s happened.
But there’s another side to that statistic. If the Aggies hold opponents to 64 points or less, like they did to Missouri in the teams’ first meeting, they’re 10-0. Coach Buzz Williams’ team specializes in making opposing shots inside the 3-point arc difficult, as Texas A&M ranks No. 1 nationally in fewest opposing 2-point field goals attempted (565).
If Missouri wants to get back at the Aggies in their home arena, it needs to add more versatility to its offense this time around. The Tigers shot a season-high 35 3-pointers in the Jan. 21 loss, and deep looks accounted for a mind-boggling 70% — also a single-game season high — of their total shot attempts. Breaking through the Aggies’ solid interior defense is a major key to victory.
Forward Josh Nebo, who scored 14 points in the first meeting with Missouri, will demand heavy attention once again, as he is fifth nationally in 2-point field goal percentage (72.4%). A powerful two-way big that also leads the SEC in block percentage (11.6%), he often burned the Tigers with solid back-to-the-basket play and good inside positioning.
Nebo is A&M’s leading scorer, but guard Wendell Mitchell is its hot hand. Mitchell was held scoreless against Missouri but has been on a tear in the three games since, averaging 15 points and two steals. That includes a season-high 23 points in the Aggies’ upset of Tennessee in Knoxville on Jan. 28.
Meanwhile, Missouri’s personnel for Tuesday could be anywhere from fully-healthy to once again shorthanded.
After both players were ruled game-time decisions by coach Cuonzo Martin for the Tigers’ game last Saturday at South Carolina, guard Mark Smith (back) and forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (foot) eventually did not suit up in Missouri’s 76-54 loss in the SEC’s other Columbia.
Martin remarked postgame that both Smith and Tilmon would be evaluated on a “day-to-day” basis, leaving their status to play Tuesday unknown at this time.
Missouri hasn’t played with a full-strength lineup since its 71-59 loss at Kentucky on Jan. 4. Tilmon has missed the last eight games due to a stress fracture, while Smith has been sidelined since halftime of the Jan. 28 game against Georgia with a lower back issue.