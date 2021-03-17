Missouri men’s basketball has racked up plenty of miles over the last week.
After playing in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, the Tigers headed straight to Indiana on Sunday, the host state of this year’s NCAA Tournament.
Before heading to its hotel in Indianapolis, the squad visited Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team took a tour of the racetrack, something Dru Smith, an Indiana native, had never done before.
“I’ve driven past it and seen it and stuff but I’ve never been inside or anything like that,” Smith said. “It will be a memory we have forever.”
Once the Tigers checked into their hotel, they quarantined for “about a day and a half” until they had two consecutive days of negative COVID-19 tests, according to Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin. All teams are housed on dedicated hotel floors, with physically distanced meeting and dining rooms as well as secure transportation to and from competition venues.
“It’s really a business trip,” Martin said. “You don’t have all the festivities surrounding. Sometimes, you can lose focus on those things.”
Smith said to pass time, some Tigers brought their Xboxes and PlayStations, one way the team kept in contact during the quarantine process.
“There’s some stuff to do, but really mostly, we’ve been kind of playing the Xbox and playing the game systems more than anything in our downtime,” Smith said.
Tigers hold first practice in Indianapolis
Missouri held its first practice in Indianapolis on Wednesday. The Tigers play Saturday in Lucas Oil Stadium but haven’t had a chance to practice or be inside the venue. Instead, Missouri has been practicing in the Indiana Convention Center, which has multiple courts set up inside the venue.
“I thought it was a great (practice),” Martin said. “Good energy, excitement, good execution. I thought the guys had some fun with it."
While the tournament isn’t being held under usual circumstances because of COVID-19, Martin feels that because many of his players are making their NCAA Tournament debuts, it’s normal for them. Senior Jeremiah Tilmon is the only Missouri player to have played in an NCAA Tournament game.
“It’s not as if we (have) three- or four-year guys in the program and went three straight years and all of a sudden this is different,” Martin said. “It hasn’t been bad for us.”
The Tigers plan to practice Thursday with a possibility that they will get to check out Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time.