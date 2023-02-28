Missouri men’s basketball has plenty to play for in its final two games of the regular season.
The Tigers’ final standing in the Southeastern Conference, as well as their spot in the NCAA Tournament, is not yet set in stone as they inch closer to the postseason. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Tigers as an eight seed in his latest bracketology.
Missouri has a chance to continue its upward postseason trajectory with a road test against LSU. MU faces LSU at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game can be seen on SEC Network.
After a 12-1 start, including a win in its opening SEC game, LSU (13-16, 2-14 SEC) is rooted to the bottom of the SEC standings with just one win in its past 16 games.
Among its 14 conference losses, LSU fell 87-77 to Missouri on Feb. 1. Thirteen MU 3s and 26 points from Kobe Brown helped Missouri seal the victory. While the host-Tigers have struggled in conference play, MU coach Dennis Gates said that LSU’s first-year head coach Matt McMahon will have his team ready to go.
“LSU is a great team, and their record is not indicative of who they are,” Gates said. “So we try not to, and will not, look at their record as any indicator of anything. They’re gonna go out and try to have an unbelievable game.”
KJ Williams, who led LSU in scoring in its first matchup against Missouri, remains a threat in the rematch. At 6-foot-10, Williams is productive in the paint and continues to lead the Tigers in scoring and rebounding. He averages 17.1 points and 7.3 boards per game.
To counter Williams, MU may once again rely on a starting frontcourt of Brown and Mohamed Diarra. Diarra impressed in his second start of the season in Missouri’s most-recent game against Georgia on Saturday. He finished with seven points, two rebounds and helped contribute in the paint when MU started slow from behind the 3-point line. The Frenchman also notched 10 rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench in MU’s first matchup against LSU. Another positive performance will be key against a tough post matchup in Williams.
Missouri eventually turned its slow start against Georgia into an 85-63 win. MU was able to rest Brown for a portion of the second half and showcase its depth, which helped create runs to defeat the Bulldogs.
“Although Kobe played 19 out of the 20 first-half minutes last game, he did not (get) close to that in the in the second half and that just shows our level of depth,” Gates said. “It shows that what we put together is very accurate to what we’re saying. We do have depth. We have guys that can step up any day of the week.”
While Gates highlighted his team’s ability to give Brown a break without a drop off in production, he also said it’s key at this stage of the season for players to be able to play all 40 minutes. MU has not had to rely on that kind of production from Brown too frequently so far this season, thanks to its depth.
If MU can once again get good production from its rotation, it’ll allow Brown to play without fatigue when Gates eventually calls on him to play wire-to-wire. MU’s continued bench production provides relief for its starters, and can give Missouri an edge as it tries to finish strong in its final two games and make noise in the postseason.