Liberty waltzed into Mizzou Arena as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in Division I basketball. The Flames live and die by the long ball, and it just so happened to kill them Wednesday night.
Liberty came out of the gate shooting hot and Missouri had no answer. The Tigers attempted to match the Flames’ shooting, from deep, and it wasn’t working at first. Missouri started 0-8 beyond the arc before Mark Smith finally drained one in the closing seconds of the first half.
Missouri found itself trapped in the half court often in a game that felt as slow as any from last season. Easily avoidable turnovers and mistakes plagued the team early, but after some two-way play from Missouri’s starting guards, the Tigers climbed back into the game to claim a 69-60 victory.
“The focus was trying to get (Jeremiah Tilmon) the ball, but within the flow of our offense,” coach Cuonzo Martin said. “It was too much standing around, 1-on-1 play, and not really moving the ball ... You have to be able to score in the half court and run your half court offense. When we started to speed the game up and move the ball from side to side then the game started to flow for us.”
Both Mark and Dru Smith have powered Missouri’s offense this season, and it continued Wednesday night. They were big for the Tigers in the half court, combining for 31 points. Their two-way play helped Missouri climb out of its hole.
Mark Smith’s four 3-pointers were pivotal in the Tigers’ win. His biggest three came with just under four minutes to play to suck the life out of Liberty and give Missouri all the momentum. He stared down Liberty’s ball handler as he picked him up in the half court, barking as loud as ever as his team went the other way.
“They were scrambling and it was just a perfect pass out and I just nailed it,” Mark Smith said. “Right then and there we got a lot of energy from the crowd and we just kept it going to finish out the rest of the game.”
Coach Cuonzo Martin chose to leave Dru Smith in the game despite an untimely third foul midway through the second half, but it worked out for Missouri.
“The guy he was defending, (Darius) McGhee, can really shoot the ball,” Martin said. “That’s not an easy assignment. Dru held him to four or five points. That’s high level ... I trust (Dru will) do the right things because he’s an intelligent player.”
As the game began to turn in their favor, the Tigers found their groove. Missouri ultimately shot better from deep than Liberty, ending the game shooting 31% from deep (5-for-16) to Liberty’s 28% (7-for-25).
Missouri figured out that it can’t beat Liberty simply by playing its type of basketball game. Despite some congestion on the interior, the Tigers stuck with it and eventually found their spots.
Though junior guard Xavier Pinson had some shooting troubles, he shined everywhere else. He finished with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. The Chicago product showed that despite his inconsistent shooting and struggles scoring in the half-court, he can still contribute elsewhere and help his group win. He put the exclamation point on Missouri’s final scoring run with a pretty euro step to put the Tigers up 63-50, shutting the door on the Flames.
“(Pinson has) just gotta settle in and play,” Martin said. “Let the game come to him, let it flow. He’s a talented player, he’s a quick player but he just has to let it flow. As he flows and the game comes to him then everything opens up.”
A good all-around showing from Missouri’s guards defined the night once again, and the team proved that they can still survive slow games. The Tigers’ second-half adjustments helped them improve to an impressive 4-0, and they’ll look to continue their great guard play when they face No. 6 Illinois on Saturday night.